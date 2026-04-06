The Macro Butler’s Substack

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Interview with Asharq Bloomberg TV Dubai 06.04.2026
While Asia honored its ancestors at Ching Ming and the West nursed its Easter hangover, The Macro Butler was already live on Asharq Bloomberg TV…
  The Macro Butler
13:25
No Gas, No Grain: How Energy Shortages Feed Global Chaos - Podcast
Listen to a summary of The Macro Butler weekly newsletter via podcast on Substack; YouTube; Rumble & TikTok.
  The Macro Butler
No Gas, No Grain: How Energy Shortages Feed Global Chaos
Energy feeds fertilizer, fertilizer feeds crop—and when gas tightens, chaos moves from pipelines to the dinner table.
  The Macro Butler
Is the US Dollar Collapse Imminent?
Is the “Petro-Yuan” really about to replace the “Petro-Dollar”?
  The Macro Butler
1:47
Interview with Turkiye's Diplomacy 02.04.2026
Sandwiched perfectly between April Fools’ Day and Good Friday — the two most theologically appropriate bookends for a conversation about Operation Epic…
  The Macro Butler
8:29
Interview with BFM 89.9 Malaysia 01.04.2026
At dawn on April Fools’ Day — the most appropriate date imaginable — The Macro Butler arrived on BFM 89.9 to deliver the kind of news that is no joke…
  The Macro Butler
The Macro Butler Long/Short Portfolio (March 2026 factsheet)
Dear Investors,
  The Macro Butler
The Macro Butler Strategic Portfolio (March 2026 factsheet)
Dear Investors,
  The Macro Butler
The Macro Butler IG Portfolio (March 2026)
Dear Investors,
  The Macro Butler
The Macro Butler’s Monthly Meditation : From Gas to Glory: The Quiet Force of Helium Scarcity
Invisible, indispensable, and surprisingly powerful, helium commands attention when it tightens its grip.
  The Macro Butler

March 2026

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