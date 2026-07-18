The Week That It Was…

The second full week of Q3 arrived with the reliable punctuality of a dentist appointment nobody asked for: another edition of the US CP and PP-Lies confirmed that inflation was under control for those believing the propaganda. China and the US both released June retail sales, offering a simultaneous verdict on whether the world’s two largest economies were spending or quietly panic-hoarding. The University of Michigan delivered its latest Consumer Sentiment reading. Q2 earnings season shifted into first gear with 32 S&P 500 companies reporting, headlined by Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan, Citigroup, Bank of America, and Morgan Stanley — whose combined results confirmed whether the financialisation of everything remained profitable — while UnitedHealth, Johnson & Johnson, and Netflix completed the list of companies actually worth reading before the algorithmic traders had already priced in the beat.

The ‘Malthusian In Chief’ Graham, Senator of South Carolina — Washington’s most tireless foreign policy hawk, golf partner to the Manipulator-in-Chief, and a man who visited Ukraine ten times in four years while the war he consistently championed consumed hundreds of thousands of lives — died on July 11 at 71 after a brief and sudden illness, two days after his tenth trip to Kyiv and one day after announcing a new package of Russia sanctions with the Trump administration.

Graham’s geopolitical legacy is both substantial and sobering: a three-decade career defined by the conviction that American military force, applied with sufficient enthusiasm, resolves international disputes — a thesis tested exhaustively in Iraq, Afghanistan, Libya, Syria, and most recently Iran, where Graham cheered on the strikes that opened the Middle East excursion, backed the nuclear site bombardments, and was preparing Russia sanctions at the precise moment the ceasefire he supported was being dismantled clause by clause. He was one of Washington’s most consistent architects of the muscular foreign policy doctrine that has left the Empire’s strategic petroleum reserve at 1983 levels, its Gulf bases destroyed, and its munitions stockpiles requiring emergency Defence Production Act intervention to restock.

History will record that Lindsey Graham never met a war he didn’t support — and departed the stage while three of them were simultaneously unresolved.

The ‘Malthusian In Chief’ Graham’s last recorded words — “I can’t die now, I still need to do the Russia sanctions, get Iran sorted out and do Israeli-Saudi normalization“ — proved both prophetic and tragically optimistic, delivered during a phone call in which he noted feeling unwell but elected to prioritise a Sunday appearance on Meet the Press over a hospital visit, a scheduling decision that history will record as poorly timed. Graham died hours after returning from his tenth Ukraine trip in four years, where he had toured a secret military drone factory and met with The Coke Head Dancer on High Heels from Kyiv — a farewell itinerary so on-brand it could have been written in advance. The aorta, apparently unaware of his legislative priorities, dissected anyway.

https://www.newarab.com/news/lindsey-graham-pushed-saudi-israel-deal-hours-his-death

The nepotism footnote arrived within 48 hours: The ‘Nepotist In Chief’ publicly recommended that Graham’s sister, Darline Graham Nordone — a former municipal judge with no prior political office — be appointed to fill his Senate seat, and Governor McMaster complied few hours later, because in the world’s oldest democracy, the most efficient path to a Senate seat remains knowing the right family name. Graham spent three decades championing meritocracy in foreign policy while his own succession was resolved by presidential social-media post before the body was cold.

https://time.com/article/2026/07/13/darline-nordone-lindsey-graham-sister-south-carolina-senate-trump-mcmaster/

History is politely but insistently clear on what happens when the political class becomes permanent — and Washington has spent the better part of five decades running the experiment anyway. Rome didn’t collapse because of one bad emperor; it collapsed because the Senate became a hereditary social club that existed primarily to perpetuate itself while the citizens paid the bills and the barbarians sharpened their swords — a template the US Congress has reproduced with impressive fidelity, complete with taxpayer-funded staffs, incumbency advantages that make genuine challengers mathematically implausible, and committee chairmanships held by septuagenarians who have been writing laws for constituents they haven’t personally encountered since the Carter administration. The disease is bipartisan and structural: politicians of both parties who entered Congress when disco was still culturally relevant continue to craft healthcare, technology, and economic legislation for an economy they observe exclusively through the window of a motorcade. Term limits would not fix everything — corruption is creative and would merely relocate — but they would introduce the radical concept that public office is a temporary service rather than a hereditary entitlement. The fact that Congress has never seriously considered imposing term limits on itself is not a coincidence; it is the confession.

In a prime-time address from the East Room — a venue typically reserved for declarations of war, national emergencies, and moments of genuine constitutional gravity — the Manipulator-in-Chief devoted 25 minutes to relitigating the 2020 election, stoking doubts about the upcoming midterms, and presenting declassified intelligence reports so heavily redacted, years old, and evidentially thin that the most damning claim about noncitizen voters arrived as a one-page press release with no underlying evidence. The speech was delivered on the sixth consecutive day of US airstrikes against Iran, amid a foodborne illness outbreak, extreme heat, deadly Texas flooding, and an inflation rate that continues its cheerful disregard for official projections — a backdrop that presumably suggested to the communications team that pivoting to 2020 election grievances was the strategically optimal deployment of prime-time presidential bandwidth. Donald Copperfield assured the nation that the purpose of the speech was “not to weaken confidence in elections“ — a sentence that will be studied in future political science courses as a masterclass in achieving precisely the opposite of one’s stated objective, delivered with a straight face, in the East Room, while US aircraft were simultaneously bombing Iran for the sixth day running.

The Ministry of Free Navigation has issued a clarifying update on international maritime law: the Empire has declared itself “THE GUARDIAN OF THE HORMUZ STRAIT“ and announced it will charge a 20% toll on all cargo transiting the waterway — the same waterway that the MOU Trump signed on June 17 explicitly prohibited Iran from charging tolls on, a clause violated not by Tehran but by Washington approximately three weeks later and at twice the rate Iran had been requesting. The irony is geometrically perfect: The Warmonger In Chief spent April warning Iran that it “better not” charge shipping fees, signed a peace deal specifically prohibiting such fees, then reinstated the blockade and imposed a 20% levy himself — adopting Iran’s own toll booth strategy while bombing Iran for having suggested it.

In a constitutional footnote that Washington would prefer everyone ignore, Congress never actually authorised the Iran war — a detail so inconvenient that the Senate voted 52-47 to continue it anyway, then voted 50-47 to end it, then watched the administration request $87.6 billion in supplemental funding for a conflict nobody officially approved, because in modern Washington the constitutional burden has been elegantly inverted: presidents start wars first and dare Congress to stop them afterward. The War Powers Resolution — passed in 1973 specifically to prevent exactly this — has been reduced to a complimentary 60-day trial period for presidential military adventurism, after which Congress holds hearings, delivers speeches, introduces symbolic resolutions, and ultimately finances whatever the executive branch already started.

Senator Schiff is constitutionally correct that Article I gives Congress the exclusive authority to declare war — a position Republicans would have thundered from every podium had a Democratic president launched the identical campaign without authorisation, and which Democrats conveniently rediscover whenever the bombs are dropped by the opposing party. The Founders placed the war power in Congress specifically because they understood that executives throughout history use foreign conflict to expand domestic power and bury their own failures — a warning delivered 250 years ago that Washington celebrated last week with fireworks and promptly ignored.

https://www.schiff.senate.gov/news/press-releases/watch-sen-schiff-condemns-president-trumps-unlawful-iran-war-announces-hell-introduce-new-war-powers-resolution-on-nbcs-meet-the-press/

The Ministry of Purely Defensive Initiatives has unveiled Project FREYJA — Europe’s answer to the entirely hypothetical future ballistic missile threat it has spent four years actively provoking — as nine European nations and Ukraine gathered in Paris on Bastille Day eve to announce an integrated anti-ballistic missile coalition, led by a country whose Freya FP-7 interceptor is still under development, whose first real-world ballistic interception test is pencilled in for “possibly by end of 2026,” and whose guidance system is being built by a German firm while its warhead components are sourced from the remaining European defence industrial base that hasn’t already been depleted shipping everything to Kyiv. MacroLeon, whose approval rating sits at historic lows, declared Europe “ready to fight to defend freedom at the cost of blood if necessary“ — a statement that resonated considerably less with French citizens than with the Malthusian Dancer on high heels, who confirmed Ukraine would contribute its “unique operational experience” to the coalition, which is the diplomatic way of saying the country that has absorbed four years of Russian ballistic missiles will now teach everyone else how to intercept them once the interceptor is actually built, tested, and deployed — a timeline the Ministry of Optimistic Procurement estimates at some point before the threat it is designed to address becomes academic.

https://www.theguardian.com/world/2026/jul/13/coalition-of-the-willing-build-shared-european-anti-ballistic-programme

The Ministry of Trusted Information has announced its most ambitious democratic initiative yet: pressuring YouTube and TikTok to algorithmically demote independent creators and promote state-approved broadcasters — the BBC, ITV, and Channel 4 — because the British government has concluded that the public, left to its own viewing choices, consistently makes the wrong ones. The proposal is called “prominence,” which is the Whitehall word for what historians call “state-controlled media,” and it follows a well-worn escalation path: first terrorism justified surveillance, then misinformation justified content removal, then hate speech justified arrest, and now algorithmic manipulation will justify deciding whose voice deserves to reach the public at all. Britain has already registered one-year-olds as crime suspects, investigated citizens over social media posts, prosecuted individuals for offensive online comments, and passed an Online Safety Act that dramatically expanded government oversight of digital platforms — meaning the algorithm proposal is not a new direction but the logical next floor of a building already under construction. When the government that nobody trusts demands the algorithm promote what nobody chose, democracy hasn’t been protected — it has been replaced with a playlist.

https://www.heraldscotland.com/politics/viewpoint/26269784.concerning-uk-government-wants-control-youtubes-algorithm/

The Ministry of Peaceful Technology Advancement has published a routine academic paper in the journal High Power Laser and Particle Beams, in which researchers from China’s National University of Defence Technology have casually disclosed a high-power microwave weapon arsenal capable of delivering up to 100 gigawatts of output — a number so large it could fry every Starlink satellite in low Earth orbit at what the scientists describe as “extremely low cost,” which is the defence research community’s elegant way of saying Elon Musk’s $150 billion satellite constellation has a known vulnerability and Beijing just published the instruction manual. The disclosure is described as “rare”, which may be the understatement of 2026: China’s military has publicly detailed pulsed-power devices that have “transitioned from laboratory prototypes to practical applications” — meaning these weapons are not theoretical, they are deployed, and the paper was published not to advance science but to advance a message. The timing, arriving the same week China test-fired a nuclear-capable submarine missile into the Pacific while conducting joint naval exercises with Russia, suggests the Ministry of Peaceful Rise is running out of patience for the adjective.

https://www.scmp.com/news/china/science/article/3360000/100-gigawatts-china-unveils-its-high-power-microwave-weapon-arsenal

The Ministry of Financial Innovation in Hong Kong has unveiled its most ambitious pilot programme yet: HSBC has completed the private placement of what it describes as its first digitally native structured product — a USD-denominated note issued directly on a blockchain in Hong Kong — which is the financial industry’s way of announcing that the same institution which has been issuing structured products for decades has now put one on a distributed ledger and issued a press release. HSBC’s statements on the placement do not specify the issuance size, tenor, reference asset, investor base, blockchain platform, or regulatory basis for the notes — meaning the Ministry of Transparency has disclosed everything except the information required to evaluate whether this is a meaningful development or an expensive pilot project in search of a use case. The structural conflict of interest writes itself: HSBC is not just the issuer on this trade — it is also a shareholder with board influence at the infrastructure operator running the tokenisation, meaning the world’s leading issuer of Asian structured products has conducted a landmark blockchain pilot using infrastructure it partly owns, with undisclosed investors, on an undisclosed blockchain, for an undisclosed amount. The Ministry reassures us this represents a “meaningful step towards enabling investors to manage more of their portfolios on-chain” — which will be considerably more meaningful once someone discloses which chain.

https://citywire.com/asia/news/hsbc-issues-first-tokenised-structured-product-in-hong-kong/a2493892?ea=2077655&utm_medium=email&utm_source=citywire-newsletter-asia&utm_campaign=asia-asia-daily&utm_content=2026-07-13&link_id=2257103

The American version of the Ministry of Financial Innovation has unveiled its most ambitious efficiency initiative yet: BlackRock, JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs, Vanguard, and the New York Stock Exchange — the same institutions that have spent decades lobbying against crypto, warning about blockchain risks, and dismissing decentralisation as dangerous — have joined a DTCC pilot to tokenize $114 trillion in assets on a private blockchain called HyperLedger Besu, because apparently the technology was dangerous when retail investors used it but transformational now that Wall Street controls the ledger. The DTCC, which custodies virtually the entire US financial system, has helpfully clarified it will not be using Ethereum or Solana — the public blockchains that actually demonstrated tokenization works — but rather its own permissioned network where the same forty firms that already control the existing financial infrastructure will control the new one, having simply moved the database from one server room to another and called it a revolution. JPMorgan has already successfully converted the QQQ ETF into a “tokenized real-world asset” — a sentence that translates as JPMorgan put an ETF on its own blockchain and congratulated itself via press release.

https://coingape.com/blackrock-jpmorgan-goldman-sachs-join-dtcc-trial-to-tokenize-stocks-treasurys/

Apparently, after decades of refusing to count America’s gold, Washington has discovered that transparency is suddenly fashionable. Treasury Secretary ‘Scrooge Bessent’ now assures everyone that Fort Knox is absolutely full—trust us, no need to look too closely. After all, if your family vault supposedly holds one of the world’s largest treasure hoards, why bother with something as old-fashioned as an independent audit? Nothing inspires confidence quite like asking the public to take the government’s word for it... especially after only half a century of avoiding the question.

In a two-sentence Friday announcement that will be remembered as the most consequential missive about a gas best known for making adults sound like cartoon characters, China’s Ministry of Commerce banned helium exports effective immediately — no expiration date, no exemptions for hospitals, laboratories, or semiconductor manufacturers, and no explanation beyond a citation of the Foreign Trade Law, because apparently the world’s most critical industrial gas deserves less administrative ceremony than a parking ticket. The timing is impeccable: Qatar’s Ras Laffan complex — which produces roughly one-third of global helium supply — has been offline since Iranian missiles damaged its LNG trains, with repairs estimated at three to five years, meaning the global helium market was already operating with the structural resilience of a party balloon in a porcupine factory before Beijing decided to close its own valve.

https://wms.mofcom.gov.cn/zcfb/wmgl/art/2026/art_2a795a0d55df4cada91c9fbd2a2cc13a.html

China produces only 15% of its own helium needs and imports 85% — meaning the ban is principally a conservation measure that simultaneously removes Chinese-intermediated Russian helium from global markets and signals that Beijing expects the shortage to be both severe and prolonged. Semiconductor manufacturers — who use liquid helium to cool equipment to temperatures approaching absolute zero — are presumably not cooling down at the news.

https://pubs.usgs.gov/periodicals/mcs2026/mcs2026-helium.pdf

When the factory sells magnificently to a world consumed by artificial intelligence while simultaneously buying almost no oil, the economy has not achieved balance — it has achieved a very profitable dependency on a single customer with a very short attention span. China’s June trade data arrived like an unexpected banquet: exports surged 27% — the most in four months, obliterating the 19% consensus — imports exploded 36% at the fastest pace in five years, and the trade surplus swelled to a near-record $125.6 billion, all courtesy of chip prices rising 700% in a year and a global AI infrastructure buildout that has made China’s factories indispensable to everyone building a data centre.

Yet the superior man notes the crocodile beneath the lotus: crude oil imports plunged 41% to their lowest volume in nearly a decade, leaving domestic demand as absent as ever. The Confucian reminder is gentle but firm: an economy that exports chips to fund a war it cannot control and imports almost no oil because the Strait is mined has not found prosperity — it has found a very complex form of managed anxiety.

The Master observes: an economy that grows its factories magnificently while its citizens refuse to spend, its investment collapses, and its government forgets to deliver the stimulus it promised in March has not achieved development — it has achieved the ancient art of looking busy while standing still. China’s Q2 GDP grew a disappointing 4.3% — below the 4.5% consensus, below the official 4.5%-to-5% target, and a sharp deceleration from Q1’s 5.0% — as fixed-asset investment outside rural areas plunged 5.7% in the first half, retail sales managed a surprise 1.0% bounce in June after contracting in May. The first positive GDP deflator reading in three years is “not too encouraging” given the demand weakness beneath it — which is the Confucian equivalent of praising a student’s penmanship while noting the essay contains no ideas. The government, having pledged fiscal stimulus in March and then quietly enacted a fiscal drag instead, must now accelerate delivery in H2 — because when the factory is thriving and the citizen is saving under the mattress, the solution is always to make the mattress yield less interest.

In a development that requires no commentary beyond the raw arithmetic, Eurostan imported a record 9.97 million metric tons of Russian LNG worth €5.96 billion in the first half of 2026 — a 16% increase year-on-year — with European buyers absorbing over 97% of the Yamal facility’s entire output, despite four years of solemn declarations that European energy independence from Russia was both urgent and imminent. France, Belgium, and Spain led the buying frenzy, while Hungary and Slovakia continued importing Russian pipeline gas and crude under official exemptions that are themselves exempted from the exemption bans — a regulatory architecture so elaborate it constitutes a masterpiece of bureaucratic self-deception. The official explanation is that Middle East supply disruptions and Qatari infrastructure damage forced Europe’s hand — which is the Brussels way of acknowledging that the energy independence strategy consisted entirely of assuming alternative supplies would be available when needed, then discovering they weren’t. A complete ban arrives January 1, 2027 — by which point Europe will have spent five years sanctioning Russian energy while simultaneously importing record quantities of it, funding both the Ukrainian defence budget and the Russian war machine with the serene efficiency of a continent that has confused a press release with a policy.

In a development that elegantly captures the law of unintended consequences, Ukraine’s drone campaign against Russian refineries has knocked out roughly one-third of domestic refining capacity — bringing it to its lowest level since 2005 — forcing Moscow to flood international markets with 135 million barrels of crude it cannot process at home, only to discover that international buyers increasingly refuse to touch sanctioned Russian cargo due to secondary penalties, leaving the world’s second-largest oil exporter with a traffic jam so spectacular that shadow fleet tankers are now accumulating near Egypt’s Mediterranean coast and Indonesia’s Riau Islands with “unknown destination” stamped on 1.9 million barrels per day.

Russia is simultaneously pumping below its OPEC+ quota, exporting at the highest four-week rate since early 2022, earning less revenue than before because Urals prices have collapsed, and watching its refinery infrastructure systematically dismantled by drones while 135 million stranded barrels bob in international waters waiting for buyers who aren’t coming. The strategic summary is almost poetic: Ukraine’s drone campaign has turned Russia into a nation that produces more oil than it can refine, exports more than the market wants to buy, and earns less than it needs to fund the war that is causing all three problems simultaneously.

June’s US CPI will be marketed, with all the subtlety of a campaign rally, as another glorious triumph in the war against inflation — courtesy of the Empire’s “tiny and totally successful” Middle East ceasefire, declared won approximately one hour into Day One, yet somehow still rattling global oil supply routes 136 days later and counting. For ordinary Americans not fortunate enough to be employed by the Malthusian Washington Swamp plutocracy, however, grocery prices will continue their inspiring upward journey, and energy costs will keep reminding everyone that “disinflation” was less an economic phenomenon and more a seasonal marketing campaign with a limited run.

Inflation didn’t die. It stopped to tie its shoes, caught its breath, and is now lacing up for Wave Two — arriving less than five years after Wave One finished its victory lap, which in inflation-cycle terms is practically a sprint. Meanwhile, policymakers and their market cheerleaders keep toasting “transitory” with one hand while quietly assembling the next geopolitical adventure package with the other.

And here is the part that never makes the press release: inflation and collapsing institutional trust move together like synchronised swimmers in a controlled demolition. The more households feel the squeeze at the checkout, the petrol pump, and the utility meter, the louder the official narrative insists that everything is “resilient,” “stable,” and “well anchored” — which are also the precise words one uses to describe a building immediately before it develops structural problems.

US Umbrella inflation Index (Average of CPI; Core CPI; PPI; Core PPI; Core PCE, 1-year consumer inflation expectations)

Instead of daydreaming about 2% inflation like it’s a campaign bumper sticker, seasoned investors — unlike certain Wall Street strategists still mainlining spreadsheet hopium at an industrial drip rate — retain the ability to perform elementary-school arithmetic, which remains, for now, unregulated.

The math is straightforward to the point of embarrassment. For the miraculous 2% CPI target to materialise by year-end, monthly prints would need to run at or below 0.0% from here onward — best of luck engineering that while a freshly politicised Fed chair gets ceremonially crowned, geopolitical conflicts spread faster than a viral TikTok conspiracy thread, and the energy market takes its cues from whichever drone strike happened before breakfast. Meanwhile, if monthly CPI keeps printing at the rather more realistic 0.2%+, the destination isn’t “price stability” — it’s somewhere between 4.3% and 6.2% by December, gift-wrapped in complimentary media excuses and emergency talking points delivered, as always, with an impressively straight face.

And when reality finally crashes through the narrative — as it has a tiresome habit of doing — not even Donald Copperfield performing his latest “Central Banker-in-Chief” illusion from beneath a MAGA hat will adequately conceal the fact that cutting rates into an inflationary boom ranked among the more spectacular policy magic tricks in modern monetary history. Bonus round: every delightful shortage, shipping disruption, and energy shock is queuing with the precision of a choreographed disaster to collide directly with midterm election season, right when voters start wondering why their grocery bills now require the kind of financing previously reserved for small-business expansion.

June PPI delivered the market’s favourite category of surprise — a number so much better than expected that Wall Street immediately concluded the inflation crisis is over, the Fed can stand down, and the soft landing has been rescheduled for delivery. Headline producer prices fell -0.3% MoM — the biggest monthly decline since April 2020 — coming in well below the flat reading expected, with annual PPI slowing to 5.5% against the 6.2% consensus, all courtesy of gasoline prices plunging 12% in a single month following the Iran ceasefire that is simultaneously being maintained by 80 Strait mines, active US airstrikes, a revoked sanctions waiver. Core PPI came in at a cooler +0.2% MoM, services ticked up, goods deflated, and memory prices dipped — a snapshot of an economy where the only thing bringing inflation down is the temporary ceasefire of the war that caused it.

The Core CPI-PPI spread has collapsed to its most negative reading since the 2022 stagflationary peak that preceded the worst stagflationary winter in a generation — meaning input costs are rising faster than selling prices at a pace that historically cremated corporate margins with the efficiency of a well-managed furnace. The S&P 500 operating margin at 15.71% looks reassuringly healthy for now until one notices the chart’s own historical lesson: every time the CPI-PPI spread plunged deeply negative — 2011, 2017, 2022 — operating margins followed with a lag of two to four quarters, as companies exhausted their pricing power and absorbed the cost squeeze they had been temporarily passing on. The current configuration is particularly elegant in its irony: Wall Street is celebrating a PPI print that fell because oil prices dropped on ceasefire optimism, without noticing that the same ceasefire is already being dismantled, the oil price floor is rising, and the margin compression hasn’t yet shown up in the Q2 earnings that analysts are busy upgrading.

Spread Between US Core CPI & PPI (histogram); S&P 500 index (blue line); S&P 500 index Operating Margin (blue line).

In another central bank denial, New York Fed President John Williams has declared that inflation has “likely peaked” and that monetary policy is “well positioned” — a phrase so reliably recycled across Fed press conferences that it should be trademarked — while simultaneously acknowledging that the Middle East war contributed significantly to the inflation he now expects to fade, on the assumption that the Middle East war will cooperate with his forecast by conveniently de-escalating. It will not. Germany is rebuilding its military, Poland is expanding at wartime pace, Finland has built underground shelters for its entire population, Europe is racing to 3-5% defence spending, Ukraine is consuming munitions at industrial scale, China is eyeing Taiwan while the Empire’s stockpiles are depleted, and the Hormuz ceasefire has already been formally cancelled — none of which features in Williams’ projection of inflation falling to 3.25% by year-end and returning to 2% by 2028, a timeline so serene it assumes the war cycle has consulted his calendar and agreed to pause. The Fed’s foundational error is treating inflation as a monetary phenomenon in a world where it is as always exclusively a geopolitical one — wars create shortages faster than central bankers can hold press conferences explaining why prices should be falling.

https://www.cnbc.com/2026/07/15/new-york-fed-president-williams-says-inflation-has-peaked-rates-well-positioned.html

June retail sales rose a headline 0.2% — landing precisely on consensus, which tells you everything about a data point so thoroughly telegraphed it barely qualifies as news — with the real story buried in the gasoline line, where receipts plunged 5.3%, their sharpest decline since 2022, as pump prices fell roughly 50 cents a gallon courtesy of the Iran ceasefire that has since been formally cancelled and replaced with renewed airstrikes. Strip out the fuel deflation and sales rose a solid 0.7% — meaning the American consumer is not thriving so much as temporarily relieved that the same war that caused the inflation also briefly paused it.

Adjusted for CPLie, June retail sales managed a heroic +0.57% MoM in real terms — a new all-time high, apparently achieved by American consumers who live paycheck to paycheck, carry $1.685 trillion in auto loan debt, save at a threadbare 3%, and discovered that 50 cents off at the pump was sufficient to trigger a spending spree of historic proportions. The mechanism is as elegant as it is fragile: the same Middle East excursion that was declared won on Hour 1 of Day 1 briefly paused — via a ceasefire now formally cancelled and replaced with renewed airstrikes — long enough to temporarily deflate gasoline prices, which temporarily relieved just enough household budget pressure to temporarily boost discretionary spending, producing a real all-time high that will prove as durable as the peace deal that created it. Real spending growth meanwhile remains sufficiently subdued to confirm that much of the apparent strength reflects higher prices rather than any meaningful improvement in purchasing power — meaning Americans are spending more to buy less and calling it a record.

US Retail Sales Adjusted to inflation (i.e. CPI) (blue line); S&P 500 to WTI ratio (yellow line); 7-Year Moving Average of the S&P 500 to WTI ratio (red line).

The University of Michigan’s preliminary July Consumer Sentiment surged from 49.5 to 54.4 — its highest since February, beating the 51.0 consensus by a country mile — in what the survey director described as sentiment climbing “on the basis of easing price pressures at the pump in recent weeks,” which is a sentence so precisely time-stamped it deserves its own footnote. The footnote duly arrives: more than 70% of interviews were completed before July 7, when the US resumed its Middle East excursion and gas prices began rising again — meaning the survey that markets are celebrating today is a snapshot of how Americans felt during the brief window between the ceasefire that no longer exists and the bombing campaign that replaced it. Year-ahead inflation expectations remain at a still-elevated 4.2%, perceptions of current buying conditions remain deeply depressed relative to pre-war levels.

Politicians can point to a lower inflation report, but they cannot explain why Americans are standing in grocery aisles putting food back on the shelf — a behaviour that PepsiCo, General Mills, Kraft Heinz, Campbell’s, and Conagra have collectively noticed, having been forced to slash prices and pile on promotions simply to shift inventory from a consumer who has apparently concluded that branded food is now a discretionary purchase. The arithmetic behind the supermarket retreat is unambiguous: $1.25 trillion in credit card debt at 21% interest, average balances above $6,500, one-third of working Americans using credit cards to buy groceries, and total household debt above $18 trillion — a balance sheet that would concern any lender, which is presumably why serious credit card delinquencies keep trending higher while the Federal Reserve confidently describes the consumer as “resilient.” The USDA, displaying its characteristic gift for timing, forecasts food prices rising another 3.2% this year — beef up 7.5% as the US cattle herd hits a 75-year low, fresh vegetables up 7.7%, sugar up 7% — meaning the items Americans are already rationing at the checkout are scheduled to get more expensive, at which point Washington will presumably celebrate the lower rate of increase as evidence that the crisis is under control. The grocery cart has always been one of the best economic indicators because families cannot manipulate it. They either have the purchasing power to buy what they want, or they don’t. Increasingly, Americans are answering that question every time they walk into a supermarket.

https://www.cnbc.com/2026/07/16/us-grocery-spending-slows-in-hit-to-food-companies.html

SpaceX has achieved the remarkable distinction of falling below its $135 IPO price — down 40% from the $220 gamma-squeeze high of June 15 — in what is generously describes as an “inevitable outcome” for “a valuation that always relied more on imagination than observable fundamentals,” which is the financial press’s diplomatic way of saying the emperor’s rocket suit never had any clothes.

Wall Street price targets ranging from $60 to $800 — a spread so wide it suggests analysts were throwing darts at different dartboards in different rooms — are now converging on the sobering reality that when nobody can agree within hundreds of billions on what a company is worth, the valuation was always a story rather than a calculation.

But the stock is merely the headline; the real carnage is in SpaceX’s $25 billion bond issue due 2056 — yielding a junk-bond-esque 7.5% after being a one-way street lower since breaking for trade on June 24.

Small business Chapter 11 filings surged 50% year-over-year in the first half of 2026 — 1,663 Subchapter V filings versus 1,107 in the same period last year — while overall commercial Chapter 11 filings climbed 28%, confirming that the resilient American economy is resilient in the same sense that a man who has stopped paying his bills is “managing his cash flow.” The ABI diplomatically attributed the surge to “higher borrowing costs, increasing expenses, and geopolitical volatility“ — which is the bankruptcy industry’s elegant way of saying that the Iran war, Trump Stagflation, and interest rates designed to combat inflation nobody official will admit is structural have combined to produce the fastest small business extinction event in recent memory. Eighteen percent of NFIB survey respondents cited inflation as their single biggest problem — the highest since December 2024 — while a net 36% raised prices and 34% planned to raise them further, meaning the small businesses that haven’t yet filed for bankruptcy are raising prices on consumers who are themselves increasingly broke, in a doom loop that the One Big Beautiful Bill’s $7,000 average tax relief will solve with all the urgency of a band-aid applied to a haemorrhage.

https://www.theepochtimes.com/us/small-business-chapter-11-filings-increase-50-percent-year-over-year-6060042

Wall Street’s endlessly imaginative EYIs have yet to absorb the foundational truth that the Fed doesn’t control the cycle — the cycle controls the Fed — which explains why the probability of an inevitable September rate hike swung from 86% at the end of last week to 68% by July 17, an 18-percentage-point round trip achieved in five trading days on the basis of a CPLie print that fell because oil got cheaper courtesy of a ceasefire that was simultaneously being cancelled. The same consensus that spent the first half of 2026 pricing in rate cuts is now pricing in rate hikes while retaining the unshakeable conviction that it understands what the Fed will do next — a confidence so impervious to its own track record it deserves its own academic study. The bond market, that tireless and humourless adjudicator of fiscal reality, set this rate path months ago and has been waiting patiently for the Fed’s press conference to confirm it; the Fed, true to form, remains the passenger in seat 32B, occasionally leaning forward to ask what altitude they’re flying at and being handed a laminated card about price stability.

What the ancients called the root; the moderns call infrastructure — the common capital that lies beneath all private labour. As a house cannot stand without its foundation, so no enterprise prospers alone: the merchant may own the finest cart, yet without the road he owns only a burden. Roads and rails to carry, grids and pipes to nourish, canals and cables to bind the realm together — these are costly to raise, slow to repay, and shared by all, and for this reason the market neglects them as a man neglects the well until the day of his thirst; the duty of provision therefore falls to the state, and with it the harder duty of patience. Yet to build is not to spend but to plant.

Were infrastructure a mere expense, the frugal ruler would starve it and rest easy. But it is not an expense — it is among the most generous of investments, which is precisely why its neglect costs so dearly. Scholars have argued for decades over the precise measure of its yield, yet none dispute its direction: it gives more than it takes. The careful reckonings of recent study place the long-run return near thirteen parts in a hundred each year, and by some measures nearer seventeen — a hundred coins laid in the road returning thirteen to seventeen coins, year upon year, without end. Such is the nature of the root: tend it once, and it feeds the tree forever.

The short-run arithmetic is just as favourable. Moody’s Mark Zandi estimated the fiscal multiplier on infrastructure spending at roughly 1.57 — every dollar of it generating about a dollar and a half of GDP — comfortably ahead of aid to states and multiples of the return on high-income tax cuts. This is the crucial asymmetry the rest of this letter turns on: the money spent building is recouped many times over, and the money not spent is not saved. It is merely converted into a slower, less visible, and ultimately larger bill.

No people have grasped so completely as Rome that power is not merely willed but built — that dominion, to endure, must first be poured into matter. We remember the legions, but the sword is only power’s argument; the road was its premise. Rome governed the known world not because it commanded more men than its rivals, but because it had collapsed the distance between will and world — between the order given in the capital and its execution at the frontier. Empire, Rome understood before it could articulate the thought, is a problem of motion disguised as a problem of loyalty.

The scale of this understanding still humbles the mind: a network exceeding 400,000 kilometres, of which some 80,500 were stone laid upon foundation, cambered against the rain, built with the strange humility of things made to outlast their makers. Twenty-nine great roads reached outward from the centre like reasons from a first principle; 372 lesser ones bound 113 provinces into a single argument for order. The Via Appia, begun in 312 BC, was the first sentence of that argument. And in 20 BC, Augustus raised in the Forum a gilded stone — the Milliarium Aureum — from which every distance in the empire was thereafter measured, as though the world itself required a fixed point from which to be understood. It is no accident that the phrase survives: all roads lead to Rome. A civilisation had made itself the centre not by declaring it, but by building the geometry that made it true.

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The roads were, as one historian put it, “thoroughly military in aim and spirit” — ancient air superiority, minus the air. But their real genius was bureaucratic: the same pavement that marched the legions out hauled the wine and marble back, got a governor’s memo to Rome before it went stale, and let the taxman find you no matter which of three continents you were hiding on. The aqueducts did for cities what the roads did for the empire — mainly, allow a million people to live somewhere without everyone dying of thirst or each other’s sewage. Rome didn’t dominate the ancient world despite its infrastructure budget. The infrastructure budget was the empire; the togas were just merchandising.