Before we march, let us define our terms, because the phrase “technological development“ is used by politicians, central bankers and venture capitalists with the same precision a drunk uses a lamppost: more for support than illumination.

A technological development is the process by which new knowledge is turned into new capability, a better way of doing something, or a way of doing something that was previously impossible. Economists, following the Austrian Joseph Schumpeter, break it into three distinct stages, and the distinction matters for investors because each stage rewards a different kind of capital.

The first stage is invention: the discovery or first demonstration of a new principle. A laboratory proves that a magnetron can generate microwaves, that a jet of hot gas can push an aircraft, or that a small neural network can recognise a tank in a grainy video feed. Invention is cheap, brilliant and usually unprofitable.

The second stage is innovation: turning the invention into a product that works reliably, at scale, at a price someone will pay. This is where most inventions die, in what engineers call the “valley of death” between prototype and production. It is also exactly where war excels, because a government at war is a customer with an unlimited budget, zero patience and a willingness to buy the first ten thousand units before anyone knows whether the thing is profitable.

The third stage is diffusion: the spread of the technology through the wider economy until it becomes invisible. Nobody today thinks of radar when heating soup, or of Cold War nuclear command systems when sending a WhatsApp message. Diffusion is where fortunes are made, because it is where the addressable market becomes everybody.

Two further concepts complete the vocabulary. The first is dual use: a technology that serves both military and civilian ends. Nearly every important technology of the last century is dual use, which is why export-control lawyers are among the best-paid professionals of our age. The second is the S-curve: new technologies improve slowly at first, then explosively, then plateau. Wars have a habit of grabbing a technology sitting at the bottom of its S-curve and yanking it straight up the steep part.

Investors should add one more observation. In peacetime, technology is pulled by consumers: somebody wants a faster phone. In wartime, technology is pushed by the state: somebody needs to not die. Push is far more powerful, far less price-sensitive and far more inflationary. That is why wars are both technological accelerators and inflation engines, and why this newsletter will end with gold as well as microchips.