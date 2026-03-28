The Week That It Was…

The final full week of March proved far from calm for macro investors, as attention shifted to already-outdated Japanese CPI data and the first consumer and business surveys following escalating tensions in the Middle East. Releases such as University of Michigan sentiment and flash PMIs offered limited insight amid a sharp rise in oil prices and emerging supply disruptions. With only a small number of S&P 500 companies reporting earnings, investor focus remained firmly on geopolitical developments, particularly around the Strait of Hormuz, which continued to dominate market sentiment and overshadow fundamental analysis.

The weekend opened with a charming plot twist: Iran—allegedly “obliterated”—somehow found the time to launch intermediate-range ballistic missiles toward the Diego Garcia base in the Indian Ocean. According to conveniently unnamed officials, one missile gave up mid-flight, while the other was politely greeted by a U.S. interceptor—success status, naturally, “unclear.” None actually hit the target, but the real headline is that Iran may now possess capabilities well beyond what was previously dismissed—proving once again that total destruction is a remarkably reversible condition.

https://www.jpost.com/middle-east/iran-news/article-890690

Diego Garcia—a modest little outpost in the Indian Ocean—just happens to be a key UK–US hub for long-range bombers, nuclear submarines, and global surveillance, quietly enabling power projection across half the planet while officially remaining “just a base.”

In a remarkable feat for a country that has allegedly been obliterated fresh every morning for four consecutive weeks, Iran has somehow found the energy — between annihilations — to hit Diego Garcia and now Dimona, Israel’s crown jewel of nuclear ambiguity. Apparently, being bombed into oblivion is no obstacle to precision targeting when you’re running on pure spite. The “Epic F..k Up” operation’s propaganda department is presumably working overtime to explain how a fully obliterated nation keeps returning fire with such inconvenient accuracy.

https://www.theguardian.com/world/2026/mar/21/iran-hits-israeli-town-housing-nuclear-facility-in-retaliation-for-natanz-strike

The Shimon Peres Negev Nuclear Research Center — Israel’s worst-kept nuclear secret — is a heavily fortified facility in the Negev Desert, officially designated for “research” in the same way Al Capone was in “hospitality.” Built in 1958 with French assistance, its heavy-water reactor produces roughly 9 kilograms of plutonium annually, with stockpiles reportedly sufficient for up to 200 warheads. Recent satellite imagery confirms ongoing expansion, suggesting Israel is either researching very ambitiously or preparing for contingencies it would rather not discuss.

https://www.aa.com.tr/en/middle-east/explainer-dimona-what-to-know-about-israel-s-nuclear-site/3852733

Week four of Operation Epstein Fury, and the Warmonger-in-Chief — having apparently obliterated Iran fresh every morning like a geopolitical Groundhog Day — now threatens an even newer, more obliterating stage of bombing unless Iran kindly reopens the strait it closed to ships that nobody will insure, carrying oil sold in the very currency of the empire supposedly winning so decisively. The puppet Gulf monarchies watch nervously, London insurers decline politely, and Iran remains stubbornly un-obliterated. Victory, it turns out, is a remarkably flexible concept in Washington’s theological dictionary.

Hell, it turns out, is perfectly symmetrical — within hours, the other side dutifully answered the Warmonger-in-Chief with equal theological fury, confirming what the Devil himself has always known: when two Malthusian death cults square off in the name of their respective deities, the only true believers are the weapons manufacturers. Both altars demand the same sacrifice; only the prayers differ.

Barely 36 hours after unveiling an “end-of-the-world, take-it-or-leave-it” ultimatum—clearly crafted to impress the most apocalyptic voices in the room—the self-declared commander pivoted on cue, generously extending the deadline by five days. Apparently, Armageddon now comes with a flexible schedule and optional reminders.

The problem is that in a “holy war,” where both sides appear willing to pursue economic self-damage in service of ideological objectives, diplomacy rarely survives beyond the press release. No sooner are negotiations mentioned than they are dismissed, reflecting deeper, unresolved divisions that make durable resolution unlikely. In this environment, it is not if but when the next social media escalation will be carrying increasingly destabilizing implications.

While celebrating yet another 5-day truce — the geopolitical equivalent of hitting snooze before the next Armageddon — the Warmonger-in-Chief and his partner in war ‘Satanyahu’ are apparently still dreaming of replacing Iran as Hormuz toll collectors, blissfully unaware that the strait is already cheerfully open for business to every mercantilist nation that declined their invitation to the Epic Fury coalition. As Washington polishes its landing craft for the inevitable Friday-after-market-close ground operation — because nothing says strategic surprise like a predictable weekend news dump — the multipolar world has quietly concluded that trade beats war, and is transiting accordingly.

After spreading illusionary hope of peace, the Ministry of Peace announces, with its customary confidence, that the war which was won decisively in the first hour continues to require winning. The Warmonger-in-Chief, having declared total victory over an adversary that is still launching missiles, has taken to Truth Social — that hallowed organ of official reality — to inform the public that Iran is negotiating in bad faith, a conclusion reached after American strikes eliminated the previous delegation Iran had dispatched to Geneva for talks before the start of ‘Epstein Fury’. The Ministry wishes to clarify that bombing a negotiating party does not constitute bad faith. It constitutes winning. The next phase of the operation, which does not yet officially exist, will involve deploying ground forces to Persia — a development that the Ministry prefers to describe as boots on the ground rather than young Americans sent to die in a country their Commander-in-Chief has already defeated every day since day o the military excursion. The public was once again reminded that the war is going extremely well. It has always been going extremely well. Doubting this is, of course, negotiating in bad faith.

If it were not for the bombs, the body bags, the burning cities, and the generations of trauma quietly accumulating behind the headlines, Donald Copperfield’s War One Show would be the greatest unintentional cartoon comedy in the history of American television — complete with a magician-in-chief who makes aircraft carriers disappear, pulls victory declarations out of an empty hat, and saws the global economy in half while assuring the audience it will be fine. The writing is extraordinary, the characters are unforgettable, and the special effects budget is, by any measure, spectacular. Unfortunately, the extras are real people.

Having generously obliterated Iran for four weeks on ‘Satanyahu’s tab’, the Warmonger-in-Chief has now presented his Gulf puppet monarchies with the most audacious protection racket in diplomatic history: $5 trillion to keep the war going, or a bargain $2.5 trillion to make it stop — call it the “Epstein Fury” loyalty surcharge. The same Gulf states whose oil nobody will insure, sold in the currency of the empire that started the war they never asked for, must now pay for the privilege of either continuing or ending it. Meanwhile, America hasn’t lost soldiers or territory — merely something more expensive and harder to rebuild: the last remnants of Middle Eastern credibility. ‘Satanyahu’, naturally, wants to escalate further, gambling that a president haemorrhaging domestic support will double down rather than fold. History suggests the Hill is already counting midterm seats.

https://mmnews.tv/2-5-trillion-to-stop-or-5-trillion-to-continue-trump-reportedly-demands-war-ransom-from-arabs/

The Ministry of Victory announces, with its customary confidence, that Operation Epic F**k-Up has now completed its first month of decisive, uninterrupted success. The Iranian military, which was obliterated in the first hour, has responded to its own destruction by rendering thirteen American military bases across the Gulf “all but uninhabitable” — a development the Pentagon neglected to mention for three weeks, satellite imagery firms agreed to not photograph, and the New York Times has only now been permitted to describe as “a war that is much harder to prosecute.” The Ministry wishes to clarify that this is not a setback. It is remote work.

Some 40,000 American troops, dispersed as far as Europe by Iran’s supposedly non-existent ballistic missile capability, are now conducting the war from hotels and civilian office complexes — a tactical innovation the IRGC has thoughtfully responded to by inviting local Muslims to report on American “hiding places” and clarifying that hotels sheltering US personnel will henceforth be considered military targets. The troops are reminded that this is not a retreat. It is flexible working arrangements. The Pentagon further notes that while Bagram and Baghdad were occasionally inconvenienced by suicide bombings, neither the Taliban nor Iraqi militias possessed the ballistic missile arsenal that Iran — which has been obliterated — apparently still operates with considerable enthusiasm. The Ministry reports that everything is going extremely well. It has always been going extremely well. The hotels, meanwhile, are fully booked.

https://archive.ph/e7yOL#selection-835.0-849.174

The “blockaded” Strait of Hormuz is rapidly revealing itself as history’s most profitable toll road, with Chinese, Indian, Japanese, Iraqi, and UAE vessels transiting peacefully — transponders conveniently switched off to spare everyone the awkwardness — while the Epic Fury coalition watches from the sidelines it created. The IEA calls it the biggest supply disruption in oil market history; Iran calls it an additional revenue stream. As the Warmonger-in-Chief attempts to ransom his Gulf puppets for $2.5-5 trillion to fund the war that was supposed to close the strait, Tehran is busy collecting passage fees and personally escorting LPG tankers through — running the most lucrative chokepoint in maritime history exclusively at the expense of the allies who started the war to shut it down.

In a nutshell, Iran has graciously announced that the Strait of Hormuz remains open — to non-hostile vessels only — a distinction that introduces the refreshingly novel concept of geopolitical loyalty as a shipping requirement. The proposed transit tax elevates this arrangement from mere access restriction to monetised control, transforming a narrow waterway into a toll booth for the global energy system — a business model that would have impressed the Ottoman Empire and is currently stressing oil traders. Markets, displaying their customary subtlety, have responded by sending oil and bond yields in opposite directions from where central bankers would prefer. The press, true to form, is framing this as temporary. IT IS NOT. History is unambiguous on this point: once a chokepoint is weaponised, it does not return to neutrality, because the precedent — that access can be restricted, priced, or revoked based on political conditions — permanently reprices the risk of every trade route that passes through it. The deeper revelation is architectural: the entire edifice of globalised trade, representing nearly a fifth of global energy supply, turns out to rest on the navigability of a passage narrow enough to be controlled by a single regional power with a grudge and a transit fee schedule. The system was not broken by Operation Epic Fury. It was merely exposed.

https://www.9news.com.au/world/iran-strait-of-hormuz-toll-tankers-charge-tax-middle-east-latest-updates/274c41fa-6a57-45f7-8663-bbbaeb2150bc

Spain, having committed the radical act of refusing to participate in Operation Epic F**k-Up, has been rewarded by Iran with what amounts to a preferential shipping lane through the world’s most expensive toll booth — a development that will surprise everyone except students of basic cause and effect. While NATO allies who dutifully supported sanctions, military aid, and the broader coalition of the willing now face restricted access and punishing transit fees on the roughly 20% of global oil supply that normally transits Hormuz, Spanish-linked vessels are apparently waved through with considerably less friction. The arbitrage implications are, as always, immediate and merciless: European shippers will route cargo through Spanish intermediaries, flags, and partnerships faster than Brussels can convene an emergency meeting to deplore the fragmentation of European unity. The deeper irony is architectural — the United States spent decades building a rules-based international order premised on the freedom of navigation, then launched a war that transformed the world’s most critical chokepoint into a politically managed corridor where access depends on geopolitical alignment rather than international law. Spain did not betray the alliance. The alliance betrayed the principle it was built on. Spain merely noticed first.

https://www.majorcadailybulletin.com/news/local/2026/03/25/141151/iran-allows-spanish-ships-use-the-strait-hormuz-for-free.html

In a perfectly timed contribution to the Epic F**ck Up symphony, Russia — controlling 47% of global ammonium nitrate production and 37% of exports — has casually announced a month-long export halt just as the Northern Hemisphere prepares to plant the crops that will feed the world. Because apparently bombing Iran’s fertilizer infrastructure wasn’t quite enough agricultural disruption for one season, the Warmonger-in-Chief’s greatest strategic achievement may yet prove to be not a military victory, but a global food crisis — delivered on schedule, just in time for spring planting.

A distinguished guest list of collateral damage: Brazil feeding South America, Canada feeding North America, India feeding a billion and a half people, Peru, and the already war-ravaged Ukraine — all now scrambling for ammonium nitrate from a supplier that just switched off the tap. The Epic Fury coalition, having successfully disrupted Middle Eastern fertilizer production, blocked the Strait of Hormuz, and now triggered Russian export restrictions, has achieved what no singular military operation ever could: a comprehensive, multinational food supply crisis delivered with the efficiency only a Malthusian agenda could admire.

The Epic Fury coalition’s masterpiece is revealing its full composition: an energy shock seamlessly metastasizing into a fertilizer crisis, with a food price catastrophe politely scheduled for delivery 6-9 months from now — just in time for maximum political inconvenience. Former central bankers, and Bloomberg strategists are queuing up to confirm what anyone paying attention already knew: bomb the Strait of Hormuz, starve the farms, feed the inflation. Tsar Vladimir, meanwhile, collects energy revenues, halts ammonium nitrate exports, and watches Western agricultural markets implode with the quiet satisfaction of a chess player who never needed to fire a single shot. The 1970s food shock was actually worse than the oil shock — a historical footnote the Warmonger-in-Chief presumably skipped while planning the most comprehensively self-defeating military operation in modern history.

The United States Postal Service — a federally backed institution that absorbed fuel costs through two World Wars, the 1970s oil embargo, and four decades of fiscal mismanagement — has announced its first-ever fuel surcharge of 8%, effective late April and lasting into 2027. The organisation that survived everything has apparently met its match in Operation Epic F**k-Up. The logic is straightforward: war disrupts energy, energy drives transportation, transportation drives costs, and costs eventually reach the consumer via whatever vehicle remains — including, apparently, a first-class stamp. When the Post Office imposes a fuel surcharge for the first time in its history, the Federal Reserve’s inflation narrative has not merely been challenged. It has been delivered, with an 8% markup, to your front door.

https://www.foxbusiness.com/economy/postal-service-implement-first-ever-fuel-surcharge-amid-mounting-fuel-costs-financial-challenges

After a steady drumbeat of redemptions, valuation concerns, and public criticism from credit heavyweights and even Epic Fury spread its toxic effect on financial market, Blackstone has gently acknowledged that its flagship private credit fund, BCRED, may not have been priced with absolute precision. The $83 billion vehicle posted its first monthly loss in over three years, a modest reminder that even “stable” $1.8 trillion markets occasionally rediscover volatility.

https://www.bcred.com/performance/

Naturally, the firm reassured investors that everything remains under control—highlighting relative outperformance, solid long-term returns, and the timeless argument that even in a worst-case scenario, losses would be… manageable. In private credit, it seems, marks are flexible, redemptions are negotiable, and reality is always just a few basis points away from reassurance.

After Blue Owl Capital perched uneasily and Blackstone hit its first speed bump, it was Apollo Global Management’s turn to introduce investors to the fine print—gating. Following years of “stable” levered growth and an enthusiastic expansion from institutions to HNW and retail capital, the private credit boom has encountered a rather inconvenient reality check. Amid rising redemptions—fuelled in part by a SaaS-driven reassessment of credit risk—major players including BlackRock, Morgan Stanley, and Monroe Capital have collectively decided that liquidity is, in fact, optional, honouring only a portion of withdrawal requests. It turns out that in private credit, returns may be marketed as smooth—but exits, less so.

As redemptions and gating accelerate across the private credit space, firms such as Apollo Global Management, Ares Management, Blue Owl Capital, Oaktree Capital Management, and Goldman Sachs are increasingly managing liquidity rather than returns. Apollo’s $25 billion retail-focused vehicle, Apollo Debt Solutions (APODS), capped withdrawals at 5% after receiving redemption requests of 11.2%, effectively gating more than half of investor exits. While the firm reassured investors that “uncertainty creates opportunity,” it simultaneously expanded liquidity buffers, increasing credit lines to manage outflows. Notably, Apollo has already signalled it will maintain similar redemption limits next quarter, pre-emptively managing liquidity expectations. With investors receiving roughly 45% of requested capital—broadly in line with peers such as BlackRock and Morgan Stanley—the episode underscores a broader shift: in private credit, liquidity is conditional, and access to capital is increasingly subject to timing rather than entitlement.

Meanwhile, in a rare “nothing to see here” moment for the $1.8 trillion private credit universe, a fund managed by KKR and FS Investments officially crossed the line from investment-grade respectability into junk status. Moody’s Ratings downgraded FS KKR Capital Corp. to Ba1, citing deteriorating asset quality, rising non-accruals (now a stylish 5.5%), and a growing reliance on payment-in-kind income—because nothing says “healthy cash flow” like getting paid in more debt. Naturally, the fund reassured everyone that liquidity remains “strong” and the structure “well-positioned,” which is comforting, given that the rating now politely disagrees. In private credit, it seems, fundamentals are always solid—right up until they’re officially junk.

In a shocking surprise to absolutely nobody, the US economy is now delivering a textbook stagflation appetizer — growth slowing to a near one-year low, input prices surging to multi-year highs, headcounts shrinking, and selling prices jumping at the steepest pace in three and a half years — all generously gift-wrapped by the Epic Fury coalition’s holy war. The Fed, that other temple of Keynesian impotence, must now somehow raise rates to fight inflation without strangling a weakening economy — a task roughly equivalent to performing surgery on a patient you are actively shooting. This helpfully confirmed the obvious: it’s stagflation. The Warmonger-in-Chief’s greatest domestic achievement, delivered right on schedule.

The University of Michigan has delivered the first real consumer sentiment reading since Operation Epic F**k-Up commenced, and the results are, shockingly, not a ringing endorsement of holy war as economic policy. The March sentiment index fell to 53.3 — a three-month low — with two-thirds of responses collected after the Iran war began, meaning Americans had sufficient time to notice that gasoline had risen $1 a gallon and that their grocery bill was not only not improving but will soon be much higher. Year-ahead inflation expectations jumped to 3.8%, the biggest monthly increase since April 2025, while 47% of respondents spontaneously volunteered that prices are actively eroding their personal finances — a figure that suggests the Federal Reserve’s inflation narrative has not yet achieved broad public acceptance. Most entertainingly, it is middle- and higher-income consumers — the stock-owning, discretionary-spending backbone of the American economy — who recorded the largest sentiment drops, buffeted simultaneously by surging gasoline prices and volatile financial markets. The consumer, in other words, is not buying the victory lap. They are, however, buying considerably less of everything else.

In a remarkable breakthrough of delayed pattern recognition, Wall Street’s finest have finally connected the dots between a month-long holy war, $100+ oil, and the concept of stagflation — a journey that took approximately four weeks longer than it should have. Rate-cut fantasies have been dutifully erased, replaced by the dawning recognition that higher energy prices tend, historically, to make inflation worse rather than better. In this newfound embrace of the obvious, markets are even beginning to price in rate hikes — a development that would have been considered heresy as recently as February. The Federal Reserve, meanwhile, has been quietly relieved of flight controls: the bond market is now flying the plane, and the Fed’s credibility was last spotted somewhere over the Strait of Hormuz, descending rapidly.

Economic Warfare among states is not a recent invention, but a pattern as enduring as civilization itself. Long before armies marched and weapons darkened the sky, wise rulers understood that influence is most effectively exercised through the ordering of trade, the stewardship of resources, the discipline of currency, and the guidance of financial systems. Where open conflict brings swift destruction, the quiet shaping of economic conditions operates with subtlety and persistence. Yet though it is less visible, its consequences are no less weighty: disorder in livelihoods, unrest among the people, the weakening of states, and the gradual reconfiguration of the world’s balance.

At its essence, economic warfare is the intentional use of material means to diminish a rival while strengthening one’s own foundation. It proceeds not through proclamations of war, but through measures such as restricting exchange, influencing the value of money, directing the flow of vital resources, limiting participation in financial networks, and withholding critical knowledge or technology. In this way, conflict is waged without banners or drums, unfolding instead through markets, institutions, and the unseen threads that bind them.

From a Confucian perspective, such practices invite reflection. For when the pursuit of advantage departs from righteousness, and order is sought without virtue, the harmony between Heaven, Earth, and mankind is disturbed. Thus, while the instruments of economic power may secure temporary strength, their just application remains bound to the higher principles of balance, responsibility, and moral restraint.

Economic warfare, like a well-prepared banquet, presents many dishes—some bitter, others merely disguised as policy. Sanctions and financial isolation close the gates to the marketplace; tariffs and trade wars politely tax one’s neighbour into submission; currencies are gently “adjusted” until advantage appears; and resources, from oil to grain, are held like tea—poured only when obedience is shown. In more refined times, technology and supply chains are withheld with scholarly elegance, while debt is extended with a smile that lasts longer than the repayment schedule. As the sages might observe when virtue declines, even commerce learns to fight—and does so with remarkable creativity.

Economic warfare has always been the quiet language of empire, spoken long before open conflict is declared. Athens called it safeguarding trade; Rome called it provisioning grain—both ensured obedience by controlling who could eat and who could trade. Later empires refined the method: monopolies were named “exploration,” blockades became “policy,” and isolation was framed as necessity. By the 20th century, the practice was no longer hidden but institutionalized starvation enforced through systems, embargoes presented as restraint, and financial networks turned into instruments of compliance. In the Cold War, control of money, technology, and trade replaced armies as the primary tools of dominance. The lesson, repeated across centuries, is simple: those who control the flow of resources need not conquer territories—dependence does the work for them.

https://www.ebsco.com/research-starters/history/economic-warfare

At the outset of the American Revolution, George Washington politely attempted to fight the British the “proper” European way—lining up neatly to be outperformed by a far superior army, nearly achieving the efficient elimination of his own forces. After several instructive near-disasters, it was concluded—somewhat belatedly—that copying the enemy’s strengths was not a winning strategy. The solution was refreshingly unconventional: stop standing still, start hiding behind trees, strike quickly, and disappear before the British could demonstrate their professionalism. While this untidy method slowly unravelled British military cohesion, the Empire pursued a more refined approach—economic warfare—blockading trade, restricting colonial finance, and thoughtfully flooding the system with counterfeit currency to accelerate inflation, a tactic duly noted by Benjamin Franklin. In short, while one side improvised survival, the other ensured that even money itself became unreliable.

Economic warfare, it turns out, is less an innovation than a tradition politely recycled by each generation of empire. Napoleon Bonaparte experimented with counterfeiting British currency to weaken his rival, and later Nazi Germany refined the craft through Operation Bernhard, flooding the system with forged pounds in hopes of collapsing confidence from within. The method is simple: if you cannot break your opponent on the battlefield, you weaken the foundations that sustain it. By the same logic, actions that disrupt energy supply—such as attacks on oil infrastructure—fit neatly within this long-standing playbook. Just as George Washington abandoned rigid formations when they proved ineffective, weaker powers have historically avoided direct confrontation, choosing instead to target vulnerabilities where asymmetry works in their favour.

https://jewishvirtuallibrary.org/operation-bernhard

Fast forward to 2026, and the contest between Washington and Tehran theocracies has simply updated its methods, not its logic. Unable to prevail in direct confrontation, Tehran turns to the familiar grammar of economic warfare—this time through the Strait of Hormuz, where it reportedly signals that passage may be “facilitated” if oil is traded in yuan rather than dollars. The message is less about replacing the dollar overnight than about introducing friction into a system long anchored by the petrodollar. As sanctioned flows from Russia already migrate toward alternative currencies, and with China as Iran’s primary buyer, the proposal reads as a calibrated manoeuvre: test the boundaries, reward alignment, and quietly erode the monopoly. Practical constraints remain—verification, security risks, and the yuan’s limited global reach—but that is almost beside the point. Like all effective economic warfare, the objective is not immediate victory, but gradual displacement—one transaction, one route, one precedent at a time.

https://www.dailynewsegypt.com/2026/03/14/iran-considers-opening-hormuz-strait-for-tankers-trading-oil-in-chinese-yuan/

Economic warfare has been explained as necessity, its logic rooted in the language of scarcity. The warnings of Thomas Malthus—that population may outgrow resources—have been absorbed into policy, repeated until constraint appears natural and management unquestionable. Shortages are forecast, calibrated, and, when useful, reinforced. There is, officially, no design—only response. No intention—only consequence. Yet sanctions tighten, supply chains fracture, and inflation spreads with disciplined consistency, producing outcomes that resemble design without ever being declared as such. The most vulnerable absorb the heaviest burden, as access to food, energy, and capital becomes conditional. Inequality widens, not as a failure but as an adjustment. Social strain emerges, not as a warning but as a signal. In this system, economic warfare does not announce itself; it administers. And what it shapes, it rarely needs to explain.

Economic warfare, in its quiet generosity, has a way of “clarifying” societies under pressure. As inflation politely erodes purchasing power, essentials become selectively available, and opportunity retreats into theory, people are invited to reconsider their expectations. Moderation—so reliable in comfortable times—suddenly feels inadequate, while simpler, louder explanations gain a certain charm. Frustration matures into conviction, and conviction into division, as if by design yet always by coincidence. History, ever the patient observer, notes that prolonged hardship tends to sharpen identities and stretch fault lines. Thus, economic warfare does not merely weaken a nation’s material base; it thoughtfully rearranges its internal balance, ensuring that the centre, having lost its footing, gracefully steps aside.

https://www.internationalaffairs.org.au/australianoutlook/the-paradox-of-economic-sanctions-against-non-democratic-regimes/

The notion often called the “Samson Option” recalls an ancient lesson: when a man, facing capture, chose to bring down the temple upon himself and his enemies, preferring shared ruin to submission. In the conduct of states, this spirit appears when a nation, perceiving an existential threat, adopts measures that harm both adversary and self rather than yield. In the realm of economic warfare, such actions take the form of cutting vital trade, weaponizing currency, or disrupting financial systems in ways that reverberate beyond all intention. The sages would caution that when instruments meant to preserve order are driven to excess, they begin to erode the very harmony they were meant to protect. Thus, what begins as a strategy of survival may, if pursued without restraint, fracture the broader order under Heaven and leave all parties diminished.