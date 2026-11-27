The week ending November 20, 2026, was the week the market sat its final exam on artificial intelligence. NVIDIA reported a quarter of $115.8 billion in revenue, five days after its co-founder left the building without a farewell note. Anthropic priced the largest IPO in history at a $1.5 trillion valuation. The S&P 500, meanwhile, slipped by more than 8% over 5 days. Greed was wearing its best suit; fear was waiting in the cloakroom.

Your Butler takes this moment to revisit the two oldest forces in finance, and the industry that has grown up to exploit them: the corporate scam.

Greed is the desire for more than we need, faster than we have earned it. Fear is the dread of losing what we have, or of missing what others are getting. In markets, both are amplified by three accelerants: leverage, crowds and screens that refresh every second.

Neither is a moral failing. They are survival software. The dopamine circuit that rewarded our ancestors for finding food now rewards us for watching a stock rise. The amygdala that saved us from predators now screams when the portfolio is down 20%. Kahneman and Tversky’s prospect theory (1979) put a number on the asymmetry: a loss hurts roughly twice as much as an equal gain pleases. An investor who feels twice as bad about losing as good about winning will do exactly the wrong thing at exactly the wrong time.

Bob Farrell, Merrill Lynch’s chief market analyst for decades, distilled market psychology into ten rules. Rule No. 5 says that the public buys the most at the top and the least at the bottom. Most investors let their emotions get the best of them.

The pattern repeats in every cycle. Retail equity-fund inflows peaked in early 2000, just before the Nasdaq lost 78%. Margin debt peaked in 2007 and again in late 2021. Cash flooded into money-market funds in March 2009, the very month the S&P 500 bottomed at 666. Studies of investor behaviour, such as Dalbar’s long-running series, keep finding that the average fund investor earns less than the funds they own. The funds do not underperform; the investors do, by buying high and selling low.

Look closely at the last row. Every bias above loses money slowly. Authority bias loses it all at once. It is the bridge between ordinary irrationality and the corporate scam, because a fraudster does not need you to be stupid. He needs you to be greedy, busy and impressed.

Rule No. 5 does not require a crystal ball, only a calendar. 2026 has already produced the two largest IPOs ever: SpaceX in June and Anthropic last week, which raised $81.3 billion at a $1.5 trillion fully diluted valuation. Anthropic’s prospectus showed a nine-month net loss of $104 billion, largely from non-cash accounting adjustments, and nearly $901 billion of computing and infrastructure commitments. Your Butler draws no conclusion about any single issuer. He simply notes that record supply of new paper tends to arrive when the public is most eager to buy it. Sellers choose the timing of an IPO; buyers do not.

A corporate scam is a deliberate scheme by insiders to misrepresent a company’s economic reality to investors, lenders, auditors or regulators. The aim is to raise capital, inflate the share price, secure bonuses or hide losses. It ranges from ‘aggressive’ accounting that bends the rules to outright fiction: invented customers, fake cash and imaginary gold.

Criminologist Donald Cressey’s fraud triangle, devised in the 1950s, still explains nearly every case:

Pressure : targets to beat, debt to refinance, options to vest, a narrative to defend.

Opportunity : weak boards, captured auditors, complex structures, regulators who cheer rather than check.

Rationalization: ‘It is only timing’, ‘everybody does it’, ‘we will grow into it’.

Modern accounts run on accruals, not cash. Revenue is booked when ‘earned’, not when collected. Costs can be spread across years as ‘investment’. Assets can be marked to models rather than markets. Every one of these judgements is legitimate, and every one is a door a fraudster can walk through. The usual entry points are:

An old saying among con men holds that you cannot cheat an honest man. In markets the version is: you cannot defraud an investor who insists on seeing the cash. Every great scam offers something too good to question. Enron offered smooth, ever-rising earnings in a volatile commodity business. Bre-X offered the gold discovery of the century. Theranos offered hundreds of tests from a pinprick of blood. FTX offered high yields on deposits and a founder who promised to give it all away. Greed makes the victim complicit. It suspends the due diligence that would have exposed the lie.

Fraud is rarely a lonely act. It grows through a predictable chain, and each link adds new buyers:

1. The story: a big, plausible idea that matches the spirit of the age (’the new economy’, ‘disruption’, ‘the future of money’).

2. The halo: famous directors, blue-chip auditors, glowing magazine covers. Enron was Fortune’s ‘most innovative’ US company six years running; Theranos’s board included Henry Kissinger and George Shultz.

3. The momentum: a rising share price becomes its own proof. Analysts upgrade, index inclusion forces passive buying (Wirecard replaced Commerzbank in the DAX in 2018), and funds that do not own it underperform.

4. The crowd: by now owning the stock is safe for one’s career. Selling it is dangerous. The trade is crowded.

5. The persecution of sceptics: short sellers and journalists are attacked as villains. Enron’s executives mocked their critics; Germany’s regulator BaFin banned short selling in Wirecard in 2019 and filed a criminal complaint against Financial Times journalists who would later be proved right.

6. The collapse: liquidity, not truth, ends the story. A refinancing fails, a bank run starts, or an auditor refuses to sign.