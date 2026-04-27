Mark your calendars! The Macro Butler is going live on Friday, May 8, 2026 at 9:00 PM HKT / 9:00 AM EST for a free online webinar you won’t want to miss.

Get sharp, actionable macro insights delivered live — no cost, no catch. Whether you’re a seasoned investor or just starting to navigate global markets, this is your seat at the table.

💬 Open Q&A — ask anything! This is a fully interactive session. Participants are welcome to ask The Macro Butler any question they have — on macro trends, markets, positioning, or anything on their mind. No topic is off the table.

Spots are limited to the first 50 registrations. Pre-registration is required to receive your private link to the session.

📩 Email info@themacrobutler.com to register now and secure your spot.

See you live! 🎙

If you want to be ready for what is coming visit The Macro Butler Website :

https://themacrobutler.com/

Join The Macro Butler on Telegram here : https://t.me/TheMacroButlerSubstack

Register your interest to The Macro Butler World Economic Summit 2026 here:

You can contact The Macro Butler at info@themacrobutler.com

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