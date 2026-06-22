The Macro Butler is delighted to be featured again by Hubbis— Asia’s premier wealth management platform — to make the argument that every serious investor needs to hear: in a world of weaponized currencies, gated private credit funds, reckless governments, and central banks that don’t control the cycle but are controlled by it, gold remains the only truly antifragile asset.

📖 Read now — and ask yourself why your portfolio still treats gold as optional.

https://www.hubbis.com/article/eternal-bullion

For those interested in reading the original article, it can be found here:

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