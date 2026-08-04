What actually makes a bull market real — and why almost everything the financial media calls one isn’t. 🐂

The Macro Butler is featured again in Hubbis with a piece that dismantles one of the market’s most abused words. A genuine bull market, The Macro Butler argues, is not a reflexive 20%-off-the-lows bounce dressed up as a trend — it is a sustained, structural advance of higher highs and higher lows that must pass two unforgiving tests: it has to rise against every major currency simultaneously, and it has to outperform every rival asset class on the ratio charts. Strength in a single depreciating currency isn’t a bull market — it’s a currency collapse in disguise.

Read the full piece on Hubbis — and learn to tell a real bull from a dead-cat bounce before the crowd does. 👇

https://www.hubbis.com/article/the-real-bull-what-defines-drives-and-confirms-a-genuine-bull-market

For those interested in reading the original article, it can be found here:

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