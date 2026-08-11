What happens when the world’s “risk-free” asset stops being risk-free? 🏛️💥

The Macro Butler’s latest piece for Hubbis dismantles the most dangerous assumption in modern finance: that government bonds are the safe bedrock of a portfolio. For eighty years, sovereign debt was treated as untouchable — and now it’s being repriced in real time, starting not in some fragile emerging-market periphery but in the developed world’s largest debtors.

The uncomfortable truth he lays out:

Japan is the first domino — 204% debt-to-GDP, the BOJ holding half of all JGBs, debt service already devouring a quarter of the budget, and a shrinking saver base that can no longer absorb the bill.

📉 A debt crisis doesn’t begin when debt is “too high” — it begins the moment a government can no longer refinance its maturing bonds at a rate it can afford. Then the spiral starts.

🥇 Capital doesn’t vanish — it migrates from paper promises into assets that cannot be printed: gold first, then silver, commodities, producers, and quality equities that own real capacity. The 60/40 portfolio is already obsolete.

As The Macro Butler puts it: a debt crisis is not an accident — it is the last chapter of a book a nation has been writing for years.

📖 Read the full article on Hubbis now.

https://www.hubbis.com/article/when-the-house-of-debt-falls

For those interested in reading the original article, it can be found here:

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https://themacrobutler.com/

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