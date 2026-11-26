Volatility is back, trust is cracking, and the bond market is where the real danger hides. 🎙️📉🔥

The Macro Butler joins the Daybreak Show of AnewZ Azerbaijan to cut through the noise of a chaotic week — Nvidia-gate, the US-Iran war, and a world sliding toward stagflation:

⚔️ The US-Iran war & the Gulf — why escalation is raising the risk of energy shortages that no market has yet priced in, with crude and diesel set to climb in the weeks ahead.

🛢️ No war premium left — oil has actually drifted lower, meaning the supply-shock risk is still entirely ahead of us — feeding into food and every supply chain next year.

🤖 Nvidia-gate & creative accounting — beyond the spy scandal, The Macro Butler’s deep dive into Nvidia’s books flagged red flags long ago; the loss of trust means more volatility to come.

💱 The currency reset — why the real danger sits in the Western bond market, and why bondholders risk being wiped out while real assets and quality companies survive.

The lesson, straight from the 1970s playbook: in an inflationary bust, you own what can’t be printed.

Zero hopium. Zero soft landings. Just the macro playbook history keeps validating.

🎧 Watch the full Daybreak Show interview now.

The interview starts at minute 28.

Good day, sir, sorry for the delay, sending you the link of the show🙏🏻🙏🏻

Once a year The Macro Butler let the price fall. Unlike most assets, it will not stay down.

Until Tuesday 1 December, the annual Academy is US$400 instead of US$500 with code BUTLER20. It is applied for you at checkout.

What you get for a year:

- Weekly video lessons with slides, from Investment 101 to sovereign debt crises

- Six live model portfolios, with changes emailed every morning

- The Monthly Meditation: one big investment theme a month

- Daily Technical Updates and the Weekly Technical Recap every Sunday

- Insider Weekly and The Month That It Was

- The 2026 book, Sixty Lessons to Learn to Earn

The discount applies to your first year. The knowledge compounds for longer.

Claim it here: https://themacrobutler.com/financial-academy/

The cheapest time to learn about cycles is before the next one.

You can contact The Macro Butler at info@themacrobutler.com

Disclaimer

The content provided in this newsletter is for general information purposes only. No information, materials, services, and other content provided in this post constitute solicitation, recommendation, endorsement or any financial, investment, or other advice.

Seek independent professional consultation in the form of legal, financial, and fiscal advice before making any investment decisions.

Always perform your own due diligence.