Has gold finally found its bottom — and is silver the even bigger opportunity from here? 🥇🥈🔥

Over the skyline of Singapore, The Macro Butler returns for another Arigato Deep Dive with Arigato Investor (Chloe Lin) to answer exactly that. In this conversation, The Macro Butler reveals:

🥇 Why the gold bottom is in — and the geopolitical, monetary, and war-cycle catalysts set to drive the next leg higher.

🥈 Why silver may be the bigger opportunity — the asymmetric play the consensus keeps overlooking.

💼 How he’s advising his multi-millionaire clients to position their portfolios amid US market uncertainty right now — the exact strategy, not the sanitized version.

📉 The key trends he’s watching across precious metals and the broader markets heading into a volatile second half.

Just the macro playbook that history — and now the price action — keeps validating.

🎧 Watch the full Arigato Deep Dive now.

Are you positioning for the next leg in gold and silver — or still asking whether the bottom is in? 👇

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You can contact The Macro Butler at info@themacrobutler.com

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