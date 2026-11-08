US political uncertainty is fueling gold — but a breakout above $4,200 is needed to restart the bull run. 🥇🔥

The Macro Butler returns to Asharq Bloomberg TV (صباح الشرق) to make the call the consensus keeps underpricing: even after shedding a quarter of its value since the Iran war erupted, gold’s foundation has never been stronger — and a divided Congress is rocket fuel for safe havens.

Here’s the thesis:

🏛️ A gridlocked Congress supports gold — post-midterm political uncertainty drives capital toward the one asset that answers to no administration.

🏦 Central banks are the real buyers — 321 tonnes purchased in Q3, quietly absorbing the retail selling that the headlines mistake for weakness.

⚔️ Geopolitical tension remains the structural driver — and it isn’t going away, whatever the oil market wants to believe.

⚠️ The one risk: a sudden de-escalation could trigger a relative correction — but one good peace rumour doesn’t end a structural bull market.

While the crowd watches the pullback, the smart money follows the chart and a break out above $4,200 will clear the sky for new all time highs in 2027.

📺 Watch the full interview on Asharq Bloomberg TV now.

Are you positioned for gold’s next breakout — or still mistaking the secular bull market coming in 2027 and beyon ? 👇

https://qr.asharq.com/s/xTfVQ7Y

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