The Macro Butler made his customary appearance on Asharq Bloomberg TV to close out Q1 with some uncomfortable arithmetic: oil markets are still mispricing the energy shock from Operation Epic F**k-Up, prices are heading materially higher before demand destruction does the Fed’s job for it, and Russian oil — despite everyone’s hopes — will not ride to the rescue.

In America, diesel shortages are coming which means the grocery bill for everyone not dining at a Washington plutocracy fundraiser is about to become considerably more thought-provoking.

The message, as always, was simple: the market is wrong, the cycle is right, and the ancient masters would have shorted consumer discretionary.

The interview has been translated into Arabic.

https://now.asharq.com/clips/1803556/%D8%A7%D8%B1%D8%AA%D9%81%D8%A7%D8%B9-%D8%A3%D8%B3%D8%B9%D8%A7%D8%B1-%D8%A7%D9%84%D9%86%D9%81%D8%B7-%D9%8A%D8%B6%D8%BA%D8%B7-%D8%B9%D9%84%D9%89-%D8%B4%D8%B1%D9%83%D8%A7%D8%AA-%D8%A7%D9%84%D8%AA%D9%83%D9%86%D9%88%D9%84%D9%88%D8%AC%D9%8A%D8%A7-%D9%88%D9%8A%D8%B9%D8%B2%D8%B2-%D8%A3%D8%B1%D8%A8%D8%A7%D8%AD-%D9%85%D9%86%D8%AA%D8%AC%D9%8A-%D8%A7%D9%84%D8%B7%D8%A7%D9%82%D8%A9/

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