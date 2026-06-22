The Macro Butler returned to Asharq Bloomberg TV to deliver the macro call the consensus is too uncomfortable to make: the latest pullback in gold is not a warning — it’s an invitation.

Forced sellers are in full capitulation, the chart is screaming a textbook double bottom, and the geopolitical powder keg that the market keeps pretending has been defused is about to remind everyone why gold exists in the first place. When Trump Stagflation stops being a forecast and becomes a headline, and when investors finally accept that the Eternal Bullion is the only asset that carries no counterparty risk, no central banker’s blessing, and no redemption gate — the dip will be a distant memory.

Gold is not for peace. Gold is for war. And war, it turns out, is not going anywhere.

📺 Watch now — before the next geopolitical catalyst turns today’s pullback into tomorrow’s missed entry point.

The interview has been translated into Arabic.

https://now.asharq.com/clips/1813334/%D8%A7%D9%84%D8%B0%D9%87%D8%A8-%D9%81%D9%8A-%D9%85%D9%88%D8%A7%D8%AC%D9%87%D8%A9-%D8%A7%D9%84%D8%B6%D8%A8%D8%A7%D8%A8%D9%8A%D8%A9-%D8%A7%D9%84%D8%B9%D8%A7%D9%84%D9%85%D9%8A%D8%A9-%D9%88%D8%AA%D8%B1%D9%82%D8%A8-%D9%85%D8%B3%D8%A7%D8%B1-%D8%A7%D9%84%D8%A3%D8%B3%D8%B9%D8%A7%D8%B1/

Visit The Macro Butler Website:

https://themacrobutler.com/

Register your interest to The Macro Butler World Economic Summit 2026 here:

Join The Macro Butler on Telegram here : https://t.me/TheMacroButlerSubstack

You can contact The Macro Butler at info@themacrobutler.com

Disclaimer

The content provided in this newsletter is for general information purposes only. No information, materials, services, and other content provided in this post constitute solicitation, recommendation, endorsement or any financial, investment, or other advice.

Seek independent professional consultation in the form of legal, financial, and fiscal advice before making any investment decisions.

Always perform your own due diligence.