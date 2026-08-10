The Macro Butler is back on Asharq Bloomberg TV — and oil’s next move is UP. 🛢️🔥

He returned to Asharq Bloomberg TV to deliver the energy call the consensus keeps refusing to price in: the geopolitical premium the market swore was “erased” is reloading, and the next leg for crude is higher — not lower.

Here’s the thesis:

⚔️ Geopolitics is driving structural supply shortages — from the Strait of Hormuz to the Bab el-Mandeb to the Black Sea grain and oil corridor, the war cycle is methodically closing the world’s chokepoints one by one.

🛢️ Strategic reserves are draining fast — the US SPR sits at a 40-year low, and there is no emergency buffer left to paper over a genuine supply crisis.

⛽ $100 WTI is not a ceiling — it’s the floor US E&P producers need to justify Drill Baby Drill. Until American shale gets that long-term price signal, the supply response the bulls are counting on simply won’t arrive.

The result? Higher oil, higher inflation, and the inevitable Trump Stagflation moving from forecast to front page.

📺 Watch the full interview on Asharq Bloomberg TV now.

Are you positioned for $100+ oil — or still pricing in the ceasefire that already collapsed? 👇

https://now.asharq.com/clips/1818942/%D8%A7%D9%84%D9%86%D9%81%D8%B7-%D9%8A%D8%B3%D8%AA%D8%B9%D8%AF-%D9%84%D8%AC%D9%88%D9%84%D8%A9-%D8%B5%D8%B9%D9%88%D8%AF-%D8%AC%D8%AF%D9%8A%D8%AF%D8%A9-%D9%88%D8%A7%D9%84%D8%A7%D8%AD%D8%AA%D9%8A%D8%A7%D8%B7%D9%8A%D8%A7%D8%AA-%D8%A7%D9%84%D8%A7%D8%B3%D8%AA%D8%B1%D8%A7%D8%AA%D9%8A%D8%AC%D9%8A%D8%A9-%D8%AA%D8%AA%D8%B1%D8%A7%D8%AC%D8%B9/

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