The Macro Butler, ever the dutiful sage, returned to Asharq Bloomberg TV to dispense what the ancient masters would recognize as self-evident wisdom: peace, in the presence of active warfare, remains a decorative concept best admired from a distance. The superior investor, therefore, prepares for the worst, hopes for the best, and quietly accumulates oil exposure as the crude of the Middle East finds itself detained behind what history will record as the world’s most expensive toll booth.

As Confucius might have said ‘The man who controls the gate controls the road’. Iran, it appears, has read the classics.

The interview has been translated into Arabic.

https://now.asharq.com/clips/1802775/%D9%87%D9%84-%D8%AA%D8%AA%D8%AD%D9%88%D9%84-%D8%AA%D8%BA%D8%B1%D9%8A%D8%AF%D8%A7%D8%AA-%D8%AA%D8%B1%D9%85%D8%A8-%D8%A5%D9%84%D9%89-%D9%85%D8%AD%D8%B1%D9%83-%D8%B1%D8%A6%D9%8A%D8%B3%D9%8A-%D9%84%D8%A3%D8%B3%D8%B9%D8%A7%D8%B1-%D8%A7%D9%84%D9%86%D9%81%D8%B7/

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