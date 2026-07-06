The Macro Butler was back on Asharq Bloomberg TV — and gold just gave you the entry point you were waiting for. 🥇🔥

The dip below $4,000 was bought. The double bottom is in. And once gold clears $4,400 — which is not if but when — momentum flows will pile back into the Eternal Bullion faster than consensus can update its spreadsheets.

The catalysts are loading: geopolitical chaos that no MOU can paper over, over-owned tech stocks rotating into something that actually preserves wealth, and a war cycle that has never needed a peace deal to keep gold bid.

Gold is not for peace. Gold is for war. And war, it turns out, is not going anywhere. 🌍⚔️

📺 Watch the full interview here.

The interview has been translated into Arabic.

https://now.asharq.com/clips/1814914/%D8%A7%D9%84%D8%B7%D9%84%D8%A8-%D8%A7%D9%84%D8%A7%D8%B3%D8%AA%D8%AB%D9%85%D8%A7%D8%B1%D9%8A-%D9%8A%D8%B9%D9%8A%D8%AF-%D8%AF%D8%B9%D9%85-%D8%A7%D9%84%D8%B0%D9%87%D8%A8-%D9%88%D8%B3%D8%B7-%D8%AA%D8%B5%D8%A7%D8%B9%D8%AF-%D8%A7%D9%84%D9%85%D8%AE%D8%A7%D8%B7%D8%B1-%D8%A7%D9%84%D8%B9%D8%A7%D9%84%D9%85%D9%8A%D8%A9/

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