To close out May and mark Vesak Day, The Macro Butler returned to Asharq Bloomberg to explain why the oil market has now exhausted virtually every price shock absorber — from massive Strategic Petroleum Reserve releases across the West to the sharp decline in crude imports by China’s teapot refiners.

While policymakers continue to sell the dream of lower energy prices, the reality is becoming increasingly difficult to ignore: global supply buffers are shrinking, inventories are tightening, and the next major move in oil is higher, not lower.

The interview has been translated into Arabic.

https://now.asharq.com/clips/1811005/%D9%86%D9%82%D8%B5-%D8%A7%D9%84%D8%A5%D9%85%D8%AF%D8%A7%D8%AF%D8%A7%D8%AA-%D9%88%D8%A7%D9%84%D8%B7%D9%84%D8%A8-%D8%B1%D9%8A%D8%A7%D8%AD-%D8%B5%D8%B9%D9%88%D8%AF%D9%8A%D8%A9-%D9%82%D8%A7%D8%AF%D9%85%D8%A9-%D9%84%D8%A3%D8%B3%D9%88%D8%A7%D9%82-%D8%A7%D9%84%D8%B7%D8%A7%D9%82%D8%A9/

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