The Macro Butler was on Asharq Bloomberg TV on August 16 — and gold AND silver are both climbing for reasons the consensus keeps underestimating. 🥇🥈🔥

The Macro Butler returned to Asharq Bloomberg TV to break down the new catalysts driving precious metals higher — and why this leg is different from anything the market has priced in:

🥇 Gold’s uptrend is structural, not seasonal. The war cycle, the sovereign debt crisis, record central bank buying, and collapsing trust in public institutions are all converging on the one asset that carries no counterparty risk.

🥈 Silver is the higher-beta play the crowd keeps ignoring — China’s strategic buying, industrial demand, and a gold-to-silver ratio that still has enormous room to compress.

While the mass media obsesses over the pullbacks, the smart money is accumulating what can’t be printed, frozen, or defaulted on.

📺 Watch the full interview on Asharq Bloomberg TV now.

Are you positioned in gold and silver before the next leg — or still waiting for the consensus to catch up? 👇

The interview has been translated into Arabic.

https://now.asharq.com/clips/1819580/%D8%A7%D9%84%D8%B0%D9%87%D8%A8-%D9%88%D8%A7%D9%84%D9%81%D8%B6%D8%A9-%D9%81%D9%8A-%D9%85%D8%B3%D8%A7%D8%B1-%D8%B5%D8%A7%D8%B9%D8%AF-%D9%85%D8%A7-%D8%A7%D9%84%D9%85%D8%AD%D8%B1%D9%83%D8%A7%D8%AA-%D8%A7%D9%84%D8%AC%D8%AF%D9%8A%D8%AF%D8%A9-%D9%84%D9%84%D8%A3%D8%B3%D8%B9%D8%A7%D8%B1/

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