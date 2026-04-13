While Armageddon is now promised to every ship attempting the Strait of Hormuz, The Macro Butler was live on Asharq Bloomberg TV delivering the only number that matters right now.

The verdict:

🛢️ $125/barrel — the next floor in the coming weeks

💥 $200+ — the Season 2 scenario if boots hit Persian soil

🥩 Diesel. Jet fuel. Food. Plastics. The shortage wave hasn’t peaked, it just started.

📉 Global stagflation is coming your way wherever you are on the planet.

This is not a forecast. This is arithmetic.

🎙️ Watch the full interview — because the gap between what the market is pricing and what is actually coming is the trade of the decade.

Watch now. Because $125 oil waits for no one. ⛽🔥

https://now.asharq.com/clips/1805337/%D8%A7%D9%84%D9%86%D9%81%D8%B7-%D9%8A%D8%B4%D8%AA%D8%B9%D9%84-%D9%85%D8%AC%D8%AF%D8%AF%D8%A7-%D9%88%D8%A7%D9%84%D8%AA%D9%88%D8%AA%D8%B1%D8%A7%D8%AA-%D8%AA%D8%B9%D9%8A%D8%AF-%D8%B1%D8%B3%D9%85-%D8%A7%D9%84%D9%85%D8%B4%D9%87%D8%AF/

The interview has been translated into Arabic.

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