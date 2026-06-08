The Macro Butler returned to Asharq Bloomberg to explain why gold has likely already printed its low for the year. The forced sellers have been flushed out, central banks across the Global South continue accumulating ahead of the next round of dollar weaponization, and with Middle East tensions flaring once again while the next chapter of the geopolitical drama slowly shifts toward Taiwan, the case for gold remains firmly intact.

While the financial media remain busy declaring the death of the barbarous relic because it failed to levitate during the latest bout of market hysteria, smart investors are quietly doing the opposite.

Gold is not setting up for its next major move lower—it is simply reloading before reminding everyone why central banks keep buying it by the ton.

The interview has been translated into Arabic.

https://now.asharq.com/clips/1811754/%D8%B9%D9%88%D8%A7%D8%A6%D8%AF-%D8%A7%D9%84%D8%B3%D9%86%D8%AF%D8%A7%D8%AA-%D8%AA%D9%87%D8%B2-%D8%A7%D9%84%D8%B0%D9%87%D8%A8-%D9%85%D8%A4%D9%82%D8%AA%D8%A7-%D9%88%D8%A7%D9%84%D8%A3%D8%B3%D8%A7%D8%B3%D9%8A%D8%A7%D8%AA-%D8%AA%D8%A8%D9%82%D9%89-%D8%AF%D8%A7%D8%B9%D9%85%D8%A9/

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