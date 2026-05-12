The Macro Butler was back on Asharq Bloomberg to explain why the oil prices flashing on traders’ screens still look suspiciously calm while the physical market is quietly screaming shortages.

Global oil inventories have already entered operational stress territory — and if the Strait of Hormuz stays “closed for geopolitical maintenance” for another three months, the world may discover that pipelines and refineries run on actual barrels, not central bank optimism and PowerPoint slides.

The interview has been translated into Arabic

https://now.asharq.com/clips/1808810/%D8%A8%D8%B9%D8%AF-%D8%B1%D9%81%D8%B6-%D8%AA%D8%B1%D9%85%D8%A8-%D9%84%D9%84%D8%B1%D8%AF-%D8%A7%D9%84%D8%A5%D9%8A%D8%B1%D8%A7%D9%86%D9%8A-%D9%87%D9%84-%D8%A7%D9%86%D8%AA%D9%87%D9%89-%D8%B2%D9%85%D9%86-%D9%87%D8%A8%D9%88%D8%B7-%D8%A7%D9%84%D9%86%D9%81%D8%B7/

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