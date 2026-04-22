The Macro Butler was back on Asharq Bloomberg, once again performing the delicate task of explaining that the oil prices on your screen are about as real as a central bank forecast.

With the Strait of Hormuz closed for business and a naval blockade at the door of the Strait, the message is simple: what looks “stable” today is just supply chains politely pretending everything is fine. Even if the war ended tomorrow— and everyone knows it won’t—rebuilding the system would take months. But sure, keep trusting what you read on Truth Social.

The interview has been translated into Arabic.

https://now.asharq.com/clips/1806558/%D9%87%D9%84-%D9%8A%D9%82%D9%81%D8%B2-%D8%A8%D8%B1%D9%85%D9%8A%D9%84-%D8%A7%D9%84%D9%86%D9%81%D8%B7-%D9%84%D9%85%D8%B3%D8%AA%D9%88%D9%8A%D8%A7%D8%AA-%D9%82%D9%8A%D8%A7%D8%B3%D9%8A%D8%A9-%D9%84%D8%AD%D8%B5%D8%A7%D8%B1-%D9%87%D8%B1%D9%85%D8%B2/

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