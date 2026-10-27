Gold is holding near $4,000 despite surging bond yields — will the Eternal Bullion get its shine back? 🥇🔥

The Macro Butler is back on Asharq Bloomberg TV (صباح الشرق) to make the case the consensus keeps missing: gold is facing a crucial test at $4,000, and even with rising US Treasury yields pressing against it, the setup for the next leg higher is stronger than the bears admit.

Here’s the thesis:

🥇 Gold is consolidating, not plunging — holding near $4,000 through rising yields is a sign of underlying strength, not weakness.

🏛️ Geopolitical tension and the debt crisis are the real drivers — and both are escalating, not fading, into the months ahead.

🛡️ Safe-haven demand is set to return — The Macro Butler is betting the flight to gold reasserts itself as the war cycle and sovereign-debt risks intensify.

📉 Higher rates can’t break it — because when raising rates makes gold rise, the problem was never the rate.

While the market fixates on the pullback, the smart money is accumulating what can’t be printed, frozen, or defaulted on.

📺 Watch the full interview on Asharq Bloomberg TV now.

Are you accumulating gold near $4,000 — or waiting for the catalyst that makes chasing it the only option? 👇

https://qr.asharq.com/s/Y3HmO2a

The Interview was translated into Arabic.

If you want to be ready for what is coming visit The Macro Butler Website :

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The foolish man fears the dark. The wise man lights a candle. 🕯

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