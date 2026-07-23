The Macro Butler returned on Asharq Bloomberg TV to deliver the energy call that every investor, consumer, and central banker needs to hear right now: 🛢️🔥

⛽ Diesel Crack Spreads in Europe just hit all-time highs. Jet Fuel Kerosene is trading at $150 per barrel in Singapore. These are not lagging indicators — they are the leading edge of a supply shock that is already in motion and has nowhere to go but higher.

🌊 From Hormuz to Bab al-Mandeb to the Black Sea, the entire oil supply chain is simultaneously disrupted. This is not a regional story — it is a global energy infrastructure crisis dressed up as a series of unrelated geopolitical events.

📈 $90 oil on the long end of the curve is not a ceiling — it’s the floor needed to trigger Drill Baby Drill in the US. Until we get there, expect more fuel surcharges, higher inflation, and ultimately the shortages that nobody in the consensus is forecasting because nobody in the consensus reads the crack spread data.

It is not if oil moves sharply higher. It is when.

📺 Watch the full interview on Asharq Bloomberg TV — before your next fuel surcharge arrives in the inbox.

The interview has been translated into Arabic.

https://now.asharq.com/clips/1816918/%D8%A7%D9%84%D8%A3%D8%B3%D9%88%D8%A7%D9%82-%D8%AA%D8%AA%D8%B1%D9%82%D8%A8-%D9%85%D9%88%D8%AC%D8%A9-%D8%A7%D8%B1%D8%AA%D9%81%D8%A7%D8%B9-%D8%AC%D8%AF%D9%8A%D8%AF%D8%A9-%D9%84%D9%84%D9%86%D9%81%D8%B7-%D8%A8%D9%81%D8%B9%D9%84-%D9%85%D8%AE%D8%A7%D8%B7%D8%B1-%D8%A7%D9%84%D8%A5%D9%85%D8%AF%D8%A7%D8%AF%D8%A7%D8%AA/

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