The Macro Butler is back on Asharq Bloomberg TV — and oil just joined gold at the bottom. 🛢️🥇🔥

While the consensus is busy staring at China export data and missing the bigger picture, The Macro Butler delivered three calls that will matter for the rest of 2026:

🛢️ Oil has bottomed. Season 2 of the Empire’s Middle East excursion has restarted in earnest, Ukrainian drones are hitting Russian refineries deep inside enemy territory, and war-related shortages are already queuing up to drive prices higher. The geopolitical premium didn’t disappear — it went on sale. Temporarily.

🥇 Gold and oil both erased their war premium at the same time — and both are now coiling for the same reason: a world where peace deals have expiry dates and every ceasefire comes with a restart clause.

💥 $120+ oil is not a tail risk — it’s the base case. And when it arrives, it will pour rocket fuel on the inevitable Trump Stagflation while every central bank discovers simultaneously that it is trapped between hiking into a recession and cutting into an inflationary boom.

📺 Watch the full interview on Asharq Bloomberg TV.



The interview has been translated into Arabic.

https://now.asharq.com/clips/1815793/%D8%A3%D8%B3%D9%88%D8%A7%D9%82-%D8%A7%D9%84%D8%B7%D8%A7%D9%82%D8%A9-%D8%AA%D8%B3%D8%AA%D8%B9%D8%AF-%D9%84%D9%85%D8%B1%D8%AD%D9%84%D8%A9-%D8%AC%D8%AF%D9%8A%D8%AF%D8%A9-%D9%85%D9%86-%D8%A7%D9%84%D8%AA%D9%82%D9%84%D8%A8%D8%A7%D8%AA-%D8%A7%D9%84%D8%AC%D9%8A%D9%88%D8%B3%D9%8A%D8%A7%D8%B3%D9%8A%D8%A9/

Are you positioned for $100 oil — or will you be reading about it after the fact? 👇

Visit The Macro Butler Website:

https://themacrobutler.com/

Register your interest to The Macro Butler World Economic Summit 2026 here:

Join The Macro Butler on Telegram here : https://t.me/TheMacroButlerSubstack

You can contact The Macro Butler at info@themacrobutler.com

Disclaimer

The content provided in this newsletter is for general information purposes only. No information, materials, services, and other content provided in this post constitute solicitation, recommendation, endorsement or any financial, investment, or other advice.

Seek independent professional consultation in the form of legal, financial, and fiscal advice before making any investment decisions.

Always perform your own due diligence.