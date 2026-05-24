The Macro Butler was back once again on Asharq Bloomberg this Sunday to explain why even if the latest “historic peace deal” in the Middle East finally materializes after months of Waiting for Godot diplomacy, global oil supply chains will remain disrupted for at least the next six months — keeping the oil curve structurally tilted upward, not downward.

And if the endlessly postponed peace agreement turns into another season of Forever War: Middle East Edition, investors should prepare for oil prices to smash through fresh 52-week highs faster than politicians can say “temporary supply shock.”

The interview has been translated into Arabic

https://now.asharq.com/clips/1810328/%D8%A7%D9%84%D9%86%D9%81%D8%B7-%D9%8A%D8%AA%D8%B1%D9%82%D8%A8-%D8%A7%D8%AA%D9%81%D8%A7%D9%82%D8%A7-%D8%A3%D9%85%D9%8A%D8%B1%D9%83%D9%8A%D8%A7-%D8%A5%D9%8A%D8%B1%D8%A7%D9%86%D9%8A%D8%A7-%D9%88%D8%B3%D8%B7-%D8%AA%D8%AD%D8%B0%D9%8A%D8%B1%D8%A7%D8%AA-%D9%85%D9%86-%D8%A7%D8%B3%D8%AA%D9%85%D8%B1%D8%A7%D8%B1-%D8%A7%D9%84%D8%B6%D8%BA%D9%88%D8%B7/

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