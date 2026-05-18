The Macro Butler was back on Asharq Bloomberg this Sunday to warn that global oil markets are rapidly heading toward a historic supply shock as inventories collapse faster than demand can be destroyed by soaring prices. While markets still debate whether oil should trade at $100 or $120, the real story is that storage levels are draining toward operational stress zones that could push the global energy system dangerously close to breakdown by September if nothing changes.

In this environment, new 52-week highs for oil prices are no longer a possibility — they are becoming a matter of time as the world drifts deeper into The Tremendous Trump Stagflation.

The interview has been translated into Arabic

https://now.asharq.com/clips/1809551/%D9%82%D9%85%D8%A9-%D8%A8%D9%83%D9%8A%D9%86-%D9%88%D8%A7%D9%84%D9%86%D9%81%D8%B7-%D8%A7%D9%84%D8%A3%D9%85%D9%8A%D8%B1%D9%83%D9%8A-%D9%87%D9%84-%D8%AA%D8%AD%D8%B3%D9%85-%D8%A7%D9%84%D8%AC%D8%BA%D8%B1%D8%A7%D9%81%D9%8A%D8%A7-%D8%B5%D8%B1%D8%A7%D8%B9-%D8%A7%D9%84%D9%85%D8%B9%D8%B1%D9%88%D8%B6/

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