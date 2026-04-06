Interview with Asharq Bloomberg TV Dubai 06.04.2026

While Asia honored its ancestors at Ching Ming and the West nursed its Easter hangover, The Macro Butler was already live on Asharq Bloomberg TV delivering the only macro briefing that matters right now.

The verdict on Operation Epic F**k-Up’s impact on Asian economies, currencies, and financial markets? Brace for the worst, hope for the best — and if you’re not already rotating out of energy consumers and into energy producers across Asia, the clock is ticking.

🎙️ The trade is clear. The window is closing.

👉 Watch now — because in this market, the early bird doesn’t just get the worm. It gets the barrel. 🛢️

The interview has been translated into Arabic.

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