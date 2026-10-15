Is gold’s correction nearly over — and is the next leg up about to begin? 🥇🔥

The Macro Butler is back on Asharq Bloomberg TV (صباح الشرق) to make the call the consensus is too cautious to make: gold’s correction is approaching its end, and the bottom is forming right now.

Here’s the thesis:

🥇 The correction is nearly done — with gold testing support around $4,140, The Macro Butler sees a weekly close above $4,000 as confirmation that a bottom has formed, setting up a fresh advance through the rest of the year.

⚔️ Geopolitical tensions are set to return — especially after the US midterm elections, when the political incentive to keep conflict contained expires and the war cycle reasserts itself.

🏛️ The structural drivers remain intact — sovereign debt crisis, weaponization of USD assets, and a world where capital keeps migrating toward the one asset with no counterparty risk.

While the mass media fixates on the pullback, the smart money is looking to buy this dip again.

📺 Watch the full interview on Asharq Bloomberg TV now.

The Interview was translated into Arabic.

Are you adding to the Eternal Bullion before the weekly close above $4,000 — or will you be chasing it after the next leg up? 👇

https://now.asharq.com/clips/1826256/%D8%AA%D9%88%D9%82%D8%B9%D8%A7%D8%AA-%D8%A8%D8%A7%D9%86%D8%AA%D9%87%D8%A7%D8%A1-%D8%AA%D8%B5%D8%AD%D9%8A%D8%AD-%D8%A7%D9%84%D8%B0%D9%87%D8%A8-%D9%82%D8%B1%D9%8A%D8%A8%D8%A7-%D9%88%D8%B9%D9%88%D8%AF%D8%A9-%D8%A7%D9%84%D8%AA%D9%88%D8%AA%D8%B1%D8%A7%D8%AA-%D8%AA%D8%AF%D8%B9%D9%85-%D8%A7%D9%84%D8%B5%D8%B9%D9%88%D8%AF/

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