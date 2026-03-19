The Macro Butler returned to Asharq Bloomberg TV dispensing his trademark wisdom: Epic Fury will keep driving oil prices higher, but the real story is growing physical barrel shortages with widening quality differentials.

With the patience of someone explaining obvious truths, he laid out the scorecard—Russia and the US win short-term (chaos is profitable when you’re not being bombed), while GCC producers discover they’re long-term losers as Asian refiners completely rethink supply chains to avoid chokepoint dependency. And Venezuelan oil easing price tensions? The Macro Butler dismissed it with weary wisdom: adding those barrels is like treating a broken leg with a band-aid—technically doing something, practically useless.

The Macro Butler: serving reality checks, one inconvenient truth at a time.

The interview has been translated into Arabic.

https://asharq.co/2xdaa

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https://themacrobutler.com/

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You can contact The Macro Butler at info@themacrobutler.com

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