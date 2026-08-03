The Macro Butler is back on Asharq Bloomberg TV to deliver the call that separates the strong hands from the FOMO crowd: the Eternal Bullion bottomed at the end of June, and the next move is UP — not down.🥇🔥

Here’s the full thesis:

⚔️ The war cycle is escalating, not de-escalating. From Ukraine striking deep into Russia, to the Middle East ceasefire that requires weekly airstrikes to survive, to North Asia where Taiwan is the next chokepoint the consensus hasn’t priced — every geopolitical vector points toward higher gold.

🛢️ Energy shortages and more wars are on the horizon — which means Trump Stagflation is not an if but a when, and it’s arriving sooner rather than later.

📈 $4,100 is the line in the sand. Break above it, and the same hot money that panic-sold the June low comes stampeding back in — chasing the Eternal Bullion higher at exactly the prices they should have been buying.

While the mass media obsesses over the pullback, the smart money is quietly accumulating.

📺 Watch the full interview on Asharq Bloomberg TV.

Are you adding to the Eternal Bullion below $4,100 — or will you be chasing it above? 👇

The interview has been translated into Arabic.

https://now.asharq.com/clips/1818055/%D8%A7%D9%84%D8%B0%D9%87%D8%A8-%D8%AA%D8%AD%D8%AA-%D8%A7%D9%84%D8%B6%D8%BA%D8%B7-%D9%88%D8%A7%D9%84%D8%A8%D9%86%D9%88%D9%83-%D8%A7%D9%84%D9%85%D8%B1%D9%83%D8%B2%D9%8A%D8%A9-%D8%AA%D9%88%D8%A7%D8%B5%D9%84-%D8%A7%D9%84%D8%B4%D8%B1%D8%A7%D8%A1-%D8%A8%D8%AB%D9%82%D8%A9/

Visit The Macro Butler Website:

https://themacrobutler.com/

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You can contact The Macro Butler at info@themacrobutler.com

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