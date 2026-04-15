The Macro Butler was back on air with Steve Yang from Natural Resources Stocks—and yes, we went full commodity mode 🔥

From oil to natural gas, fertilizers to helium (because why not?), we break down how “Epic Fury” is quietly turning everything you actually need into the new luxury goods.

📈 Commodities are moving

📉 Narratives are lagging

🧠 And investors? Still trying to buy the dip in memes

We explain why “Tremendous Trump Stagflation” isn’t a theory—it’s a playbook… and why the smartest strategy might simply be: if you can store it, you probably want to own it.

🎧 Watch now—before your grocery bill becomes your portfolio.

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