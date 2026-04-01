At dawn on April Fools’ Day — the most appropriate date imaginable — The Macro Butler arrived on BFM 89.9 to deliver the kind of news that is no joke: higher oil prices, global stagflation, and a portfolio reshuffle that Wall Street’s cheerleaders are not yet ready to recommend. The verdict was unambiguous — the only dip worth buying right now is the one in gold, and everything else is a trap dressed up as an opportunity.

Happy April Fools’ Day. The macro, unfortunately, is entirely serious.

https://www.bfm.my/content/podcast/a-reality-check-on-markets-rally

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