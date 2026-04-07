The Macro Butler is always ready to answer the next BFM 89.9 call. 📞

And this one was worth picking up.

While the rest of the world was still processing Easter weekend, The Macro Butler was back on air delivering the macro truth that only the smart money already knows: stagflation is here, volatility is just getting started, and the trade is brutally simple — buy the dips on gold and energy producers, sell the rips on energy consumers.

No hype. No spin. Just the cycle, the data, and the uncomfortable arithmetic.

🎙️ Fasten your seatbelt. Pour something strong. This one’s important.

👉 Listen now — because by the time it’s consensus, it’s already too late. 🛢️💰

https://www.bfm.my/content/podcast/markets-rise-messaging-mixed-what-next

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