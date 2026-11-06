Market turmoil: a healthy correction — or the start of something far worse? 🎙️📉🔥

The Macro Butler is back on BFM 89.9 Malaysia to answer the question rattling every investor right now: is this just a routine pullback, or the first crack in a much larger structural break?

Here’s the thesis:

📉 Not every dip is a buying opportunity — The Macro Butler explains why this bout of turmoil has different roots than the ones the consensus is used to shrugging off.

🏛️ The sovereign debt crisis is the backdrop — $40 trillion in US debt, the long end breaking, and a bond market that has stopped pretending Treasuries are risk-free.

🤖 The AI trade meets the cost of money — stretched valuations colliding with higher-for-longer rates and the Trump Stagflation.

🥇 Where capital actually shelters — gold, silver, commodities, and the durable cash-flow businesses that survive when the paper promises wobble.

The difference between a correction and something worse isn’t the size of the drop — it’s whether the system underneath it is sound. And right now, it isn’t.

Zero hopium. Zero soft landings. Just the macro playbook history keeps validating.

🎧 Listen to the full interview on BFM 89.9 Malaysia now.

Are you treating this as a dip to buy — or a signal to reposition into what survives? 👇

https://www.bfm.my/content/podcast/market-turmoil-correction-or-something-worse

If you want to be ready for what is coming visit The Macro Butler Website :

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