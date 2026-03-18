The Macro Butler was back on BFM 89.9 breaking down how ‘Epic Fury’ has unleashed stagflation on your portfolio and your grocery bill. While politicians bomb for peace, your wallet’s getting bombed at the checkout. Tune in to learn how to navigate markets when inflation and recession crash the party simultaneously—and what it means for your daily life.

Spoiler: nothing good, but preparation beats panic.

https://www.bfm.my/content/podcast/bet-on-blue-chips-amid-geopolitical-uncertainty

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