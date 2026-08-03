The Macro Butler kicked off the week at dawn on BFM 89.9 Malaysia — and the sovereign debt crisis just fired its opening shot. 🎙️🔥

He joined Malaysia’s premier business radio to decode the week’s most consequential macro story that the consensus is treating as a footnote:

💴 Friday’s yen intervention was not a rescue — it was a warning. The Macro Butler breaks down what was really behind the coordinated US-Japan move to keep the JPY alive, why Washington is suddenly propping up the BOJ, and why none of it changes the long-term trend.

Japan is ready to lead the Western world into the inevitable sovereign debt crisis — the canary in the developed-market coal mine, and the first domino nobody wants to watch fall.

A weaker yen and a stronger yuan reshape the Chinese economy — and The Macro Butler explains why Panda bonds will only attract China’s major trade partners once the Chinese consumer replaces the US consumer as the world’s demand engine, a transition still years away.

Just the macro playbook history keeps validating.

🎧 Listen to the full interview on BFM 89.9 Malaysia.

Are you positioned for the sovereign debt crisis — or still trusting the “endless borrowing” myth? 👇

https://www.bfm.my/content/podcast/reading-global-market-signals

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https://themacrobutler.com/

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You can contact The Macro Butler at info@themacrobutler.com

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