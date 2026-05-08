The Macro Butler was back on BFM 89.9 — Malaysia’s premier business radio — and he didn’t come to sugarcoat the macro. 🎙️

The verdict on Operation Epic F**k-Up’s global economic fallout?

🔥 Trump Stagflation is spreading — and it’s just getting started

🏦 The Fed, the BOJ, and central banks worldwide are trapped — raising rates kills the economy, cutting them fans the inflation. There is no good option.

💸 Faith in public institutions is collapsing — and when this happens, capital moves. Fast.

📈 Where does it go? US assets. And more importantly —

🥇 Gold. The ultimate antifragile asset. Zero counterparty risk. No central bank can print it. No sanctions can freeze it. No Truth Social post can devalue it.

This is not a forecast. This is the playbook.

https://www.bfm.my/content/podcast/global-stagflation-risks-on-the-horizon

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