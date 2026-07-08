The Macro Butler is back on BFM 89.9 Malaysia — and the stagflation playbook just went global. 🎙️🔥

Three calls. All signal:

Japan is the new canary in the stagflation coal mine. Like every other developed market, it’s caught between war-driven shortages pushing prices higher and an economy shrinking faster than its central bank can pretend otherwise. The BOJ — like the Fed, ECB, and every other central bank — is stuck between a rock and a hard place, and the rock is winning.

🛢️ Oil has bottomed — just like gold did last week. War-driven shortages don’t negotiate with peace deals that require weekly airstrikes to function. Higher oil prices are coming, and with them, more misery for consumers, and more ammunition for the Trump Stagflation thesis.

US stocks remain the only game in town. Not because America is thriving — but because everywhere else is worse. Capital goes where it’s treated best, and right now that’s still Wall Street, however reluctantly.

🎧 Catch the full interview on BFM 89.9 Malaysia.

Are you positioned for the stagflation that central banks keep pretending isn’t coming? 👇

https://www.bfm.my/content/podcast/can-europe-keep-beating-the-us

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