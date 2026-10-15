Who’s really setting interest rates — the Fed, or the bond traders the Fed pretends to lead? 🎙️📈🔥

The Macro Butler is back on BFM 89.9 Malaysia to dismantle one of the market’s most comforting illusions: that central banks drive the cost of money. The reality, as he has argued all year, is the reverse — the Fed doesn’t control the cycle, the cycle controls the Fed, and the bond market set this path months ago while the FOMC was still reading from last quarter’s script.

Here’s the breakdown:

📈 Bond traders, not central banks, are driving rates — the 30-year at a 25-year high, the long end revolting, and Bessent’s “I am the house” bluff called by a market thirty times his size.

🏛️ The sovereign debt crisis is here — $40 trillion in US debt, and a bond market that has stopped pretending Treasuries are risk-free.

Zero hopium. Zero soft landings. Just the macro playbook history keeps validating.

🎧 Listen to the full interview on BFM 89.9 Malaysia now.

Are you still watching the Fed — or the bond market that’s actually calling the shots? 👇

https://www.bfm.my/content/podcast/how-bond-traders-not-central-banks-are-driving-rates

If you want to be ready for what is coming visit The Macro Butler Website :

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