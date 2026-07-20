overseas.

The Macro Butler is back on BFM 89.9 Malaysia — and the summer risk-off just got a wake-up call. 🎙️🔥

He returned to Malaysia’s premier business radio to cut through the noise on three themes reshaping portfolios right now:

⚔️ Season 2 of the Middle East excursion is repricing risk assets. The ceasefire that wasn’t, the MOU that got dismantled clause by clause, and the bombs that never stopped falling are now doing what geopolitical reality always does eventually — showing up in prices. AI-driven euphoria, already stretched beyond any reasonable valuation, is taking the first hits as summer risk-off accelerates the rotation the smart money started months ago.

🥇 Gold’s weakness since March has a name — and a bottom. The Macro Butler explains exactly what has been suppressing the Eternal Bullion since March and why the bottom is not just near but almost certainly here. The next leg higher has a catalyst queue so long it barely fits on a Bloomberg screen.

China’s factories are running hot while its consumers are stone cold. The world’s largest exporter is selling everything the world wants while its own citizens quietly refuse to spend — a structural contradiction with enormous implications for commodity demand and the oil floor.

Zero hopium. Zero soft landings. Just the macro playbook history keeps validating.

🎧 Listen to the full interview on BFM 89.9 Malaysia — before the next headline does the repricing for you.

Are you positioned for the summer risk-off — or still holding yesterday’s trade at today’s prices? 👇

https://www.bfm.my/content/podcast/markets-in-the-red-war-and-an-ai-sell-off

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