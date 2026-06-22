The Macro Butler is back on the airwaves of BFM 89.9 — Malaysia’s premier business radio — to cut through the noise on three themes the consensus is still getting spectacularly wrong.

Why stagflation never left — and why every new war simply adds another chapter to the same story of shortages, disrupted supply chains, and structurally higher oil prices.

Why the Fed will be forced to hike rates not out of conviction but out of desperation — because everyone knows the Fed doesn’t control the cycle; the cycle controls the Fed.

And most importantly: why this is precisely the moment to buy gold, not sell it — because the Eternal Bullion doesn’t care about doomsayers, doesn’t need a central banker’s blessing, and has outlasted every empire that tried to replace it.

Zero hopium. Zero soft landings. Just the macro playbook that history keeps validating.

🎧 Listen now — before the next rate hike reminds you why you should have bought gold last week.

https://www.bfm.my/content/podcast/has-the-stagflation-threat-passed

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