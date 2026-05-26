Memorial Day, Buddha’s Birthday, or global oil panic — The Macro Butler apparently does not get holidays.

Called back once again by BFM 89.9, Malaysia’s premier business radio, to discuss the latest “historic peace deal” in the Middle East that markets are expected to celebrate for approximately 17 minutes before the next geopolitical fire starts.

We discussed why even if peace magically breaks out today, oil supply chains do not reboot like a WiFi router and will take months — not days — to normalize. Meanwhile, as the world obsesses over the Middle East, the next geopolitical Netflix season is already quietly loading around Taiwan.

Result? More supply chain chaos, more volatility, more inflation, and what may soon become the Tremendous Trump Stagflation era: where oil spikes, central bankers sweat nervously, and consumers discover that “transitory inflation” has become a permanent roommate.

https://www.bfm.my/content/podcast/west-asia-uncertainty-still-dictates-market-direction

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