Season 2 of the Middle East “totally-under-control” excursion has dropped right on cue, and The Macro Butler joined Christian White on Discourse With Christian (Marbella Media) to make sense of the beautiful geopolitical chaos nobody on CNBC is connecting the dots on.

Taiwan Straits heating up faster than a summer barbecue nobody was invited to. Semiconductors eyeballing yet another maritime chokepoint — because apparently one wasn’t dramatic enough. And Europe, bravely marching toward economic irrelevance with the unshakeable confidence of a captain who lost the map but kept the hat.

Equal parts sharp analysis, and the kind of macro perspective your Bloomberg terminal not even charges extra for.

🎧 Watch now — before the next headline makes you wish you had.

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