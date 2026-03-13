The Macro Butler sat down with Christian White of Marbella Media to cut through the noise of Operation Epic Fury and deliver what every investor needs right now: clarity.

From the seismic impact on global oil prices and the supply chain chaos already rippling across the world economy, to the inevitable shortages that Wall Street’s cheerleaders are still professionally incentivised to ignore — this is the conversation the financial media won’t have. More importantly, we explain exactly how disciplined, cycle-aware investors can not only navigate the storm but profit from it. Because in a world gone mad, sanity is the ultimate edge.

👉 Watch now. Share widely. The cycle waits for no one.

If you want to be ready for what is coming visit The Macro Butler Website :

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You can contact The Macro Butler at info@themacrobutler.com

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