The Macro Butler is back—this time with Christian White from Marbella Media 🔥

We cut through the noise (and there’s a lot of it) to break down what “Epic Fury” really means for the global economy:

📉 Stagflation isn’t a risk—it’s the new playbook

🧠 Why surviving this cycle requires actual skills (not headlines)

💸 How governments “default”… without ever saying the word

If you still think this is business as usual, this one might hurt a little.

🎧 Watch now—and decide if you’re reacting… or actually understanding.

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