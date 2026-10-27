China’s stock market just lost $3.5 trillion — so why isn’t Beijing riding to the rescue? 🎙️📉🔥

The Macro Butler is back on CNA 938 to answer the question puzzling every China watcher: with $3.5 trillion wiped off Chinese equities, why is Beijing sitting on its hands instead of unleashing the stimulus bazooka the consensus keeps expecting?

Here’s the thesis:

🇨🇳 Beijing’s restraint is deliberate, not accidental — The Macro Butler explains why the Party is prioritizing structural goals over propping up a market, and what that tells you about where China’s economy is really headed.

🏭 The two-speed economy — factories running hot for export and AI while the domestic consumer stays stubbornly shut, and why no stimulus headline fixes that divide.

💱 A weaker yuan, Panda bonds, and the slow pivot — the pieces of China’s long game the market keeps misreading.

🎧 Listen to the full interview on CNA 938 Rewind now.

Are you still waiting for Beijing’s bazooka — or reading what its silence is actually telling you? 👇

https://www.channelnewsasia.com/listen/cna938-rewind/chinas-stock-market-has-lost-us35-trillion-why-isnt-beijing-doing-more-6494716

If you want to be ready for what is coming visit The Macro Butler Website :

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The scariest thing this Halloween isn’t ghosts. It’s not understanding your money. 🎃



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The foolish man fears the dark. The wise man lights a candle. 🕯

You can contact The Macro Butler at info@themacrobutler.com

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