The Macro Butler just made his CNA 938 debut — and Europe’s rally just got a reality check. 🎙️🔥

He joined Andrea Heng and Rani Samtani on Open for Business to deliver the macro call that European bulls don’t want to hear: the recent outperformance of European equities versus US stocks is purely cyclical — a head fake dressed as a trend — and the secular value trap remains firmly intact. Here’s the full thesis:

Domestic investors are fleeing bonds, not discovering stocks. Political chaos and geopolitical risk at Europe’s doorstep are pushing locals out of government paper and into equities — not because Europe is thriving, but because the alternatives are worse.

💱 Foreign investors should stay away. A collapsing EUR against the USD and Asian currencies will eat every return before it reaches your portfolio. Currency-adjusted, the “outperformance” largely disappears.

⚔️ Two wars at Europe’s doorstep are expanding, not contracting. The secular headwinds — energy costs, demographic decline, political fragmentation — have not been resolved. They’ve been temporarily papered over by a cyclical bounce.

The head fake won’t last. The value trap will.

📻 Listen to the full interview on CNA 938 Open for Business.

https://www.channelnewsasia.com/listen/cna938-rewind/europes-economy-trapped-in-slump-what-it-means-global-markets-6257261

Are you still long Europe — or have you already read the fine print? 👇

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