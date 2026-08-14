The Macro Butler is back on Discourse With Christian — and the war map just got a lot more dangerous. 🎙️⚔️🔥

He joined Christian White for a no-holds-barred deep dive into the escalating war cycle the consensus keeps pretending is winding down. This one connects every dot:

Turkey likely enters the war — a NATO member with the alliance’s second-largest army, now bound to a new Islamic defence pact, sitting on the Bosphorus with the power to reshape the entire Black Sea theatre.

Europe’s relentless march toward war with Russia — conscription reintroduced, defence budgets exploding, an anti-ballistic coalition built around a missile that doesn’t exist yet, all financed by a continent marching toward an inevitable sovereign debt reckoning.

🚩 False flags and the machinery of escalation — how narratives get manufactured, chokepoints get closed, and populations get prepared for the next phase of a conflict they never voted for.

From the Black Sea grain corridor to the Strait of Hormuz to the widening ring around Iran — The Macro Butler maps the geopolitical fault lines that will drive oil, gold, and the inevitable Trump Stagflation through the second half of 2026.

Zero hopium. Zero soft landings. Just the macro playbook history keeps validating.

🎧 Watch the full conversation with Christian White now.

Are you positioned for the war cycle — or still waiting for the peace deal that keeps getting bombed? 👇

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